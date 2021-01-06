Insecurity: Bandits kill Policeman, rustle cattle in Niger

Armed bandits numbering over 50 have killed a policeman, injured another person and rustled herds of cattle in a fresh attack in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

Embattled Chairman of Shiroro Local Government Area, Comrade Suleiman Dauda Chukuba, who confirmed the incident to our Correspondent in a telephone interview, appealed to both the state and federal governments to come to their aid and save people of his local government from incessant banditry attacks.

Narrating the incident, an eyewitness and an indigene of the local government, who pleaded anonomity, told our Correspondent that the incident, which occured on Tuesday, left many villagers traumatised.

In a similar attack, which took place on Tuesday in Rafi Local Government Area armed bandits in their large numbers, struck and abducted five persons at Rigo village.

When contacted Police Public Relations Officer Niger State Command, ASP Wasiu Abiodun said he will get back to our Correspondent but had not as at the time of filing this report.

