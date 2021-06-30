Insecurity: Bandits release District Head of Zungeru after N10m ransom

About three weeks after languishing in the hands of his abductors, the District Head of Zungeru in the Wushishi local government of Niger state, Alhaji Alamu Mustapha Madaki who was kidnapped along with his two wives on the 6th of this month has regained his freedom. Madaki was said to have been released by his Abductors on Sunday night but was seen in Zungeru town on Monday. The release of the District came almost two weeks after his two wives Habiba and Aisha were released by the bandits who collected N5m ransom and two Bajaj Motorcycles worth almost N2mbefore setting them free. According to a highly reliable source who pleaded anonymity the relations of the district head must have paid the N10million ransom demanded by the bandits before he was released. The New Telegraph gathered that Madaki has been taken to a private hospital in Abuja for medical treatment. It was also learnt from impeccable source that one of the abducted Salihu Tanko Islamiyya School in Tegina escaped from her captives on Monday.
