Insecurity: Bandits release District head’s wives after N5m, 100 mobile phones, 5 Bajaj motorcycles ransom

Armed bandits have released the wives of the District Head of Zungeru in Wushishi Local Government Area of Niger State (Madakin Zungeru), Mallam Mustapha Madaki after the payment of N5 million ransom.

It will be recalled that the bandits, numbering about 20 about a week ago, stormed Zungeru at about 1: 30am, headed straight to the residence of the District Head, took him and his two wives away.

The bandits, who were said to have ridden into Zungeru in a convoy of 10 motorcycles, were said to have parked them about 500 metres away and walked into the town and straight to the house of their target unchallenged.

According to a source: “After several days of negotiations with the group, the community were able to raise N5 million out of the N10 million initially demanded by the bandits.

“The armed bandits initially demanded that we pay them N10 million and to buy them 100 android phones and five Bajaj motorcycles to be brought to a designated spot around Madaka area in Rafi Local Government Area of the state. But as it is we were not able to get the demanded amount.”

The source told our Correspondent that, the two wives have been taken to medical facility in Abuja for medical profiling.

