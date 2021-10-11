Insecurity: Bandits, vigilance group kill 32 in 2 attacks in Sokoto

…as Taskforce vows to enforce Executive Orders

At least 32 persons were reported killed in two attacks on Wednesday and Friday in Gwadabawa and Sabon Birni Local Government Areas of Sokoto State. Residents of theareaswho spoke on the killings gave the number of the people killed in the attacks while the state government confirmed the attacks, but did not speak on the causalities figure.

Residents said the tragic chain of events began on Wednesday when members of a banned vigilante group killedat least 12Fulani people at the Mamande Market in Gwadabawa council area. Following the incident, suspected armed bandits on Friday launched a reprisal attack at ‘Ungwan Mai Lalle’ market in Sabon Birni local government area, killing more than 20 persons and leaving many others injured.

However, the state government has blamed the traders for the attack because all rural markets in the part of the state were banned as part of measures to curtail banditry, according to the state Commissioner for Carriers and Security Matters, Colonel Garba Moyi (rtd), while reacting to the recent attack at SabonBirniand Gwadabawa local government areas of the state.

He noted that the state government has banned mark days in parts of the state experiencing insurgency attacks, noting that the bandits where getting their goods and essential commodities from those markets.

He expressed concern on how some communities are not complying with the temporary measures despite the fact that it was for their own good.

But in a statement, the Chairmanof Monitoringand Implementation Committee, who is also the State Commissioner for Carriers and Security Matters, Col Garba Moyi (rtd), said this could be done by ensuring all measures put in place in the executive order are strictly adhered too.

