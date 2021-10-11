Metro & Crime

Insecurity: Bandits, vigilance group kill 32 in 2 attacks in Sokoto

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi Sokoto Comment(0)

…as Taskforce vows to enforce Executive Orders

 

At least 32 persons were reported killed in two attacks on Wednesday and Friday in Gwadabawa and Sabon Birni Local Government Areas of Sokoto State. Residents of theareaswho spoke on the killings gave the number of the people killed in the attacks while the state government confirmed the  attacks, but did not speak on the causalities figure.

 

Residents said the tragic chain of events began on Wednesday when members of a banned vigilante group killedat least 12Fulani people at the Mamande Market in Gwadabawa council area. Following the incident, suspected armed bandits on Friday launched a reprisal attack at ‘Ungwan Mai Lalle’ market in Sabon Birni local government area, killing more than 20 persons and leaving many others injured.

 

However, the state government has blamed the traders for the attack because all rural markets in the part of the state were banned as part of measures to curtail banditry, according to the state Commissioner for Carriers and Security Matters, Colonel Garba Moyi (rtd), while reacting to the recent attack at SabonBirniand Gwadabawa local government areas of the state.

He noted that the state government has banned mark  days in parts of the state experiencing insurgency attacks, noting that the bandits where getting their goods and essential commodities from those markets.

 

He expressed concern on how some communities are not complying with the temporary measures despite the fact that it was for their own good.

 

Recall that gunmen allegedly of theoutlawed vigilance group, “Yan Sakai” killed 12 people last Wednesday at Mammandevillage, while on Friday same week, suspected bandits attacked and killed over 20 on Unguwar Mai Lalle market day in Sabon Birni and Gwadabawa local governmentareasof thestate.

 

But in a statement, the Chairmanof Monitoringand Implementation Committee, who is also the State Commissioner for Carriers and Security Matters, Col Garba Moyi (rtd), said this could be done by ensuring all measures put in place in the executive order are strictly adhered too.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

LASU student bags 21 years in prison for armed robbery, rape

Posted on Author John Chikezie

An Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos Tuesday sentenced a student of the Lagos State University (LASU), Afeez Ogunbowale, to 21 years imprisonment for being involved in the armed robbery and rape of two female LASU students. Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo sentenced him after finding him guilty of five counts of conspiracy, rape and armed robbery. Justice […]
Metro & Crime

MOUAU students protest death of colleague in road crash

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji UMUAHIA

Students of Micheal Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU), Abia State yesterday took to the streets of Umuahia to protest the death of their colleague, a final year student of fisherydepartment, identifiedas Queen, whowasreportedlyhitbya vehicleonSunday ontheUmuahia – Ikot-EkpeneFederalroad, byTimberMarketinUmuahia, AbiaState.   Report has it that three days after her final year exams, Queen went to […]
Metro & Crime

Three firm workers die in Kogi auto crash

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir

Three workers of BN Ceramics Company, Ajaokuta, Kogi State, yesterday lost their lives in a motor accident on Ajaokuta Road. The state Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Mr. Solomon Agure, confirmed the accident. The accident, which occurred about 9.45am, involved a bus and Toyota car. A witness said both vehicles collided […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica