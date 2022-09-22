News

Insecurity, bane of 2023 elections, coalition warns Ogun govt

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

Coalition of civil societies, made up of prodemocracy and human right activists in Ogun State, yesterday raised the alarm that the insecurity plaguing the country is posing a huge threat to the 2023 election. The coalition therefore called on the federal and state government in the country to decisively tackle insecurity if the election must hold. Chairman of the coalition, Olayinka Folarin, raised the alarm at a general meeting/state of the affairs discussion forum for leaders of civil society and non-government organisations in the state. Folarin said the state security outfits should be adequately funded and equipped. He expressed worry over the spate of kidnapping, banditry, terrorism, rape and cultism across the country, saying that the security challenge might hamper the conduct of peaceful election next year. He said: “For the safety of Ogun State and Nigeria as a whole, we need to do more as far as security is concerned before the 2023 election can be conducted safely.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Adamawa PDP chairman promises credible congresses

Posted on Author Clement Ekong

The Adamawa State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), A. T. Shehu has assured supporters of fair and credible congress. Shehu stated this on Friday, while speaking to newsmen at the party Secretariat in Yola, the State capital. The Chairman urged supporters of the party to turn out for the congresses across the state […]
News

Blacklist: Christian Youths reject US position on Nigeria over religious intolerance

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Young Christian Forum of Nigeria has strongly frowned at the classification of Nigeria as a religious intolerant county by the United States of America. Recall that the United States had blacklisted Nigeria for “engaging (in) systematic, ongoing, egregious religious freedom violations. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the measure via Twitter on Monday, […]
News

No N198b diverted in Sokoto – Sokoto Govt.

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Sokoto State Government has denied the alleged diversion of N198bn. It said reports to that effect on social media were false and malicious. A statement by Special Adviser Media and Publicity to Governor Aminu Tambuwal urged Nigerians to disregard the report. It reads: “Our attention has been drawn to reckless and provoking reports by some […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica