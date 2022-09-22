Insecurity, bane of 2023 elections, coalition warns Ogun govt

Coalition of civil societies, made up of prodemocracy and human right activists in Ogun State, yesterday raised the alarm that the insecurity plaguing the country is posing a huge threat to the 2023 election. The coalition therefore called on the federal and state government in the country to decisively tackle insecurity if the election must hold. Chairman of the coalition, Olayinka Folarin, raised the alarm at a general meeting/state of the affairs discussion forum for leaders of civil society and non-government organisations in the state. Folarin said the state security outfits should be adequately funded and equipped. He expressed worry over the spate of kidnapping, banditry, terrorism, rape and cultism across the country, saying that the security challenge might hamper the conduct of peaceful election next year. He said: “For the safety of Ogun State and Nigeria as a whole, we need to do more as far as security is concerned before the 2023 election can be conducted safely.”

