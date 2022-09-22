Insecurity, bane of 2023 elections, coalition warns Ogun govt

Coalition of civil societies, made up of prodemocracy and human right activists in Ogun State, yesterday raised the alarm that the insecurity plaguing the country is posing a huge threat to the 2023 election. The coalition therefore called on the federal and state government in the country to decisively tackle insecurity if the election must hold. Chairman of the coalition, Olayinka Folarin, raised the alarm at a general meeting/state of the affairs discussion forum for leaders of civil society and non-government organisations in the state. Folarin said the state security outfits should be adequately funded and equipped. He expressed worry over the spate of kidnapping, banditry, terrorism, rape and cultism across the country, saying that the security challenge might hamper the conduct of peaceful election next year. He said: “For the safety of Ogun State and Nigeria as a whole, we need to do more as far as security is concerned before the 2023 election can be conducted safely.”
Adamawa PDP chairman promises credible congresses
The Adamawa State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), A. T. Shehu has assured supporters of fair and credible congress. Shehu stated this on Friday, while speaking to newsmen at the party Secretariat in Yola, the State capital. The Chairman urged supporters of the party to turn out for the congresses across the state […]
Blacklist: Christian Youths reject US position on Nigeria over religious intolerance
The Young Christian Forum of Nigeria has strongly frowned at the classification of Nigeria as a religious intolerant county by the United States of America. Recall that the United States had blacklisted Nigeria for “engaging (in) systematic, ongoing, egregious religious freedom violations. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the measure via Twitter on Monday, […]
No N198b diverted in Sokoto – Sokoto Govt.
Sokoto State Government has denied the alleged diversion of N198bn. It said reports to that effect on social media were false and malicious. A statement by Special Adviser Media and Publicity to Governor Aminu Tambuwal urged Nigerians to disregard the report. It reads: “Our attention has been drawn to reckless and provoking reports by some […]
