Insecurity: Bayelsa tasks citizens on vigilance

Piqued by the rising challenge of insecurity in the country, the Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has called on the citizens and residents of the state to be more vigilant due to the security situation in parts of the country. This was as the governor warned that the state would not be a safe haven for purveyors of violence, even as he restated the ban on open grazing of cattle in the state.

Diri, who disclosed this during the 33rd State Executive Council (SEC) meeting at the Exco Chambers of the Government House in Yenagoa, the state capital, said the government would stand against anyone or group of persons that are bent on destroying the existing peace in the state.

A statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Daniel Alabrah, which however, quoted the governor as describing security matters as everyone’s business and responsibility, urged the people of the state not to hesitate in availing the security agencies of necessary information to help tackle insecurity.

