Insecurity: Be vigilant, ALGON urges Sokoto residents

The Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) in Sokoto State has called on residents of the state to be vigilant and continue to support current measures put in place by the state government towards ending banditry in the state. ALGON Vice -Chairman in the state, Alhaji Aminu Aya, made the call while commenting on the recent move by the state government to fight insurgency in the state. The vice-chairman, who is also the Chairman of Gwadabawa Local Government Council, also admonished communities in the 23 local government areas to continue to support the current measures introduced by the state government to end banditry in the area and the state as a whole.
