Insecurity: Benue CAN seeks proscription of violent group

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Benue State chapter yesterday called for immediate proscription of violent Fulani socio-cultrural organisations as done in the case of the Indigenous Peo ple of Biafra (IPOB) as part of measures to end incessant attacks and killing of innocent Nigerians and restore enduring peace on the country.

 

Chairman of the association in the state, Rev. Akpen Leva, who spoke to in an interview in Makurdi, expressed worry over the continued silence of President Muhammad Buhari over activities of violent Fulani herdsmen whose actions the CAN leader said was fast threatening the unity and peace of the nation.

 

 

“President Muhammadu Buhari should without further delay proscribe violent Fulani socio-cultrural organisations like the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Fulani Nationality Movement (FUNAM) and the Fulani Herders’ Association, among other violent Fulani extremist groups as was done in the case of IPOB. “Records have shown clearly that Fulani militia is the deadliest terrorist group.

 

“The silence by the President does not only serve as inaction, but open support for them to continue with their illegal behaviour.”

 

Leva expressed worry at what he called the proliferation of arms into the country through the nefarious activities of herdsmen who openly carry them, adding that if the herders are allowed to carry sophisticated weapons, other patriotic citizens of the country should not be licenced to do so for protection.

 

He said: “We reiterated the association’s resolve towards the unity of the country and a harmonious relationship among Nigerians,” stressing that it was unity that can grease the wheel of societal development.

 

“As patriotic citizens of our beloved country Nigeria, we strongly believe in the fact that unity is strength, but we are getting increasingly worried that our unity is being eroded by the inaction of the president and his antipeople’s policies.

