Insecurity: Benue imposes curfew on Ukum, Katsina-Ala LGs

Benue State Security Council yesterday imposed a dusk to dawn curfew on Ukum and Katsina- Ala local government areas. The curfew was announced as part of efforts to contain banditary, kidnapping and armed robbery as well as general insecurity in the area. The state Deputy Governor, Benson Abounu (an engineer), who briefed journalists at the end of the meeting, said the 8pm to 6pm curfew took effect from yesterday . Abounu also announced the resolution of the Council to sustain the ban on the use of motorcycles of all kinds in the area, pending further review of the security situation.

The deputy governor, however, stated that movement of patients and pregnant women among other very necessary cases for medical attention using motorcycles where there was no vehicle would be allowed after thorough investigation. He said Council observed that motorcycle operators had migrated from areas affected by the ban to neighbouring rural communities where they were already causing mayhem.

The deputy governor urged security agencies to intensify surveillance in those areas. Abounu said the decision to ban the use of motorcycles in Sankera followed heinous attacks on residences in Ukum and Katsina-Ala which resulted in the death of many residents. According to him, the ban has proven 100 per cent successful. Fielding questions from journalists, the deputy governor confirmed cases of burning of some motorcycles in Sankera by security agents. He, however, said that the action was stopped immediately it was brought to the attention of leadership of the Operation Whirl Stroke of the Nigerian Army.

