Insecurity: Benue to recruit 2,300 personnel for community policing

Benue State security council yesterday approved the recruitment of 2,300 personnel of community policing and 460 Community Volunteer Guards (CVGs), also known as Vigilante, to complement the efforts of conventional security agencies and tackle the security challenges of the state.

Governor Samuel Ortom, who announced this while briefing newsmen shortly after the meeting, said the decision to embrace community policing was in line with the resolution reached at the North Central security meeting held in Lafia, Nasarawa State, early this year at the instance of the Inspector-General of Police.

He explained that 100 community policing personnel would be recruited from each local government area while 20 Community Volunteer Guards would be recruited from each local government area.

He added that both the community policing personnel and those of the Community Volunteer Guards would help the police in intelligence gathering against crime.

Governor Ortom said as stipulated in the law, activities of community volunteer guards would be supervised by the Permanent Secretary, Bureau of Internal Affairs at the state level while council chairmen and district heads would coordinate such outfits at the local government and ward levels respectively.

On the lingering crisis between Konshisha and Oju, the governor said the security council resolved that the boundary between the two local government areas should be demarcated as quickly as possible, urging all stakeholders to cooperate to ensure the return of lasting peace in the area.

District Head of Mbatser/Mbamusa in Konsisha Local Government Area of the state, Zaki Mbanongun Gbakera, was recommended for immediate suspension for his alleged complicity in the crisis and the paramount ruler of Tiv nation, Prof. James Ayatse, was urged to appoint an acting district head and further probe the allegation.

The security council lifted the suspension of three traditional rulers from Sankera axis, who were suspended for alleged culpability in the crisis in the area.

The affected chiefs were Mue Ter Chongo, Mue Ter Ipusu and Tyoor Luke Atomigba, District Head of Mbacher in Shitile.

