Insecurity: Beyond purchase of Super Tucanos

The United States Embassy in Abuja, recently played host to the Sierra Nevada Corporation, an American defence firm and some top officials of the Nigerian military, at an event meant to strengthen military cooperation between both countries. ONWUKA NZESHI reports.

US, Sierra Nevada Corporation connection

The day was June 15, 2022 and venue was the residence of the United States Ambassador to Nigeria in Abuja.

The gathering was to inaugurate the office of the Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC) in Abuja. SNC is a recognised U.S. defense contractor and the first to establish a permanent presence in Nigeria.

The guests included members of Nigerian Armed Forces, the Ministry of Defence, National Assembly and other top government officials. They were there to mark a substantial step taken by the company, which is the establishment of a permanent presence in Nigeria.

A-29 Super Tucanos

This is sequel to the delivery of the A-29 Super Tucanos which Nigeria purchased for a whooping sum of $497 million or N206,672,392,528.00 at the current exchange rate of N415.8398 per Dollar.

The aerospace firm modified 12 A-29 Super Tucano light attack combat aircraft wereb delivered to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) in July 2021. SNC outfitted these U.S.-made Embraer aircraft with equipment necessary to counter Boko Haram and ISIS West Africa, two deadly terrorist organisations operating in Nigeria.

FitzGibbon highlights event’s aim

At the time the deal was completed, it was the largest ever Foreign Military Sale in Sub-Saharan Africa and SNC remains engaged with NAF for the ongoing technical and maintenance support. Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) at the US Embassy, Kathleen FitzGibbon, who was the host congratulated the Nevadabased Sierra Nevada Corporation for the dedication it showed to Nigeria, through its recently established presence and existing programmes in the country.

She reassured those present of the U.S. government’s dedication to security in Nigeria. She said: “For decades, our countries have maintained a strong and mutually beneficial security partnership.

The A-29 programme is symbolic of this partnership to strengthen civilian protection.” DCM FitzGibbon also applauded the A-29 programme, describing the effort as a “total package approach” to military sales.

She recognized the development of a new Nigerian military doctrine, and specifically highlighted the efforts of SNC and the U.S. Mission to Nigeria towards training personnel of the Nigeria Air Force on laws of armed conflict and human rights as they employ the advanced weapons systems such as the Super Tucanos.

“We are proud of the what SNC and the A-29s have done so far in advancing our cooperative security relationship and applaud the partnership that they symbolize,” FitzGibbon said.

Topps justifies relationship

Senior Vice President, Sierra Nevada Corporation, Ed Topps, who was on hand to represent the company, stated that the SNC was committed to helping Nigeria improve on her security. “SNC is proud to help improve the security of the Nigerian people through the A-29 Super Tucano program.

The airplane is performing above expectations, thanks to the professionalism of NAF pilots and maintainers. “We hope Nigeria can increase operational effectiveness by adding another squadron of A-29 aircraft as quickly as possible,” he said.

The Nigerian Air Force, had in July 2021 taken delivery of the first batch of six A-29 Super Tucano aircraft from the United States. Arrival of Super Tucanos The fleet of aircraft arrived Kano Airport at about 12.34pm on July 22, 2021.

They were received by the Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (rtd); Chief of Army Staff, Major General Farouk Yahaya and Air Marshall Oladayo Amao, the Chief of Air Staff. Along with the delivery, it was agreed that the U.S. will train 60 Nigerian military pilots, instructors, and aircraft maintenance specialists over a period of 24 months.

The Nigerian pilots will train on the same aircraft that they will fly in combat operations against insurgent groups and terrorist organisations. The US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, had in October last year, pledged that the US government would continue to work with the Nigerian government address the security concerns on the minds of all Nigerians.

Goodwill messages on Nigeria’s devt

In her goodwill message to commemorate Nigeria’s 61st Independence Anniversary, acknowledged that diplomacy, development, public health, and defense have long been pillars for promoting and protecting U.S. national security interests abroad.

“Our bilateral relationship is strong and based on such mutual interests. We share the Nigerian government’s recognition that, indeed, military aid will not be the exclusive tool to end insecurity in the country.

“A ‘whole of government’ approach is required to protect citizens and stabilize the country. And indeed, all Nigerians have a role to play in improving security “We have a long-standing partnership with the Nigerian military and the Nigerian police that consists of advising, training, exercises, education, and military systems and equipment, all of which are encompassed in the historic A-29 Super Tucano sale.

“These engagements emphasize the skills and processes that are critical to shaping effective militaries,” she wrote.

Worrisome security situation

In spite of these developments, the security situation across Nigeria has taken a turn for the worse as the terrorists appear to be growing tougher by the day.

The Boko Haram elements working in concert with the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) have been making even more daring advances as could be seen from the recent attack on the St Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State.

The incident which claimed no fewer than forty lives including men, women and children apparently caught the Nigeria security and intelligence community napping and guessing who did what and why many days after.

The Federal Government had, for a long time, harped on the delay by SNC to deliver the aircraft and how that had slowed down the pace of the counter terrorism war.

Nigerians had expected that almost one year after the delivery of the Super Tucanos, the security forces should have done better on the battle field since they are now better equipped to handle these merchants of terror on the rampage across the country.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...