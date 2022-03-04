News Top Stories

Insecurity biggest threat to 2023 election, CAN tells EU

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has said lingering security challenges facing the country remains the biggest threat to the next year’s general election. The President, Dr. Samson Ayokunle, made this assertion on Tuesday in an interactive session between Christian leaders and the European Union Delegation led by the EU Chief Election Observer, Ms. Maria Arena, on a mission to Nigeria from March 1 to 5 in preparations for the election’s observation. The delegation wanted to know CAN’s position on the preparations of all the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), law enforcement agencies and parties.

Ayokunle, who also doubles as Co-Chairman of the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC), said the security situation might not allow the election to be credible, free and fair if voters are not allowed to go out to vote for fear of being harmed or kidnapped or killed.

He said: “We call on the Federal Government and security agencies to wake up to the security challenges facing the country where terrorists, bandits and kidnappers are operating with impunity and nowhere is safe and secure again. “If the trend continues, many voters may not participate and the outcome of the election may not be credible.”

 

