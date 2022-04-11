Insecurity biggest threat to 2023 elections, CAN, IDFP, others warn

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace (IDFP), have warned that the unabating insecurity in the country was a threat to conduct of the 2023 elections, adding that it might not hold as planned.

Leaders of the religious groups gave the warning at the Inclusive Security Dialogue Meeting jointly organised by Global Peace Foundation and Vision Africa on Monday in Abuja, towards social cohesion, sustainable peace and security in Nigeria.

While expressing worry over the negative effect of the rising cases of killings and kidnappings on the country’s political and socioeconomic destiny which was said to be “fast nose diving,” they called for a reawakening of Nigerians’ consciousness to make the right electoral choice at the next general election.

President of CAN, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, who worried that politicians were not paying attention to the rising insecurity, suggested a query be issued to the Nigerian Custom Service (NCS) and Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) to explain how firearms were being smuggled into the country by unlicensed people.

He said: “If insecurity persists unabated, there will be no election in 2023. Politicians move around, campaign and make all manner of promises without taking into cognizance, the security state of the nation.

“The way things are going now, bandits and other non-state actors might overwhelm us before 2023. They are moving from one level of sophistication and recklessness to another, and unfortunately, our security agents are becoming overwhelmed. There are indications that the intelligence gathering of the bandits seems to be higher than that of the state actors.”

