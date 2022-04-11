News

Insecurity biggest threat to 2023 elections, CAN, IDFP, others warn

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace (IDFP), have warned that the unabating insecurity in the country was a threat to conduct of the 2023 elections, adding that it might not hold as planned.

 

Leaders of the religious groups gave the warning at the Inclusive Security Dialogue Meeting jointly organised by Global Peace Foundation and Vision Africa on Monday in Abuja, towards social cohesion, sustainable peace and security in Nigeria.

 

While expressing worry over the negative effect of the rising cases of killings and kidnappings on the country’s political and socioeconomic destiny which was said to be “fast nose diving,” they called for a reawakening of Nigerians’ consciousness to make the right electoral choice at the next general election.

 

President of CAN, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, who worried that politicians were not paying attention to the rising insecurity, suggested a query be issued to the Nigerian Custom Service (NCS) and Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) to explain how firearms were being smuggled into the country by unlicensed people.

 

He said: “If insecurity persists unabated, there will be no election in 2023. Politicians move around, campaign and make all manner of promises without taking into cognizance, the security state of the nation.

 

“The way things are going now, bandits and other non-state actors might overwhelm us before 2023. They are moving from one level of sophistication and recklessness to another, and unfortunately, our security agents are becoming overwhelmed. There are indications that the intelligence gathering of the bandits seems to be higher than that of the state actors.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

US pledges to support Nigeria’s fight against modern-day slavery

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The United State on Thursday pledged to support Nigeria in its efforts to combat modern-day slavery and all forms of human trafficking and smuggling. Ms Kathleen FlitzGibbon, Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy in Abuja, said this at an event organised to commemorate the 2022 National Human Trafficking Awareness Month. The event, held […]
News

Naval officers’ wives to benefit from NSIP – FG

Posted on Author Deborah Ocheni

The Federal Government through the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, yesterday said the government will support the Naval Officers’ Wives Association (NOWA) toempowerwomen, children and youths throughits social investment programmes. The Minister made this known when the executive members of the association led by its National President and […]
News

Nigerian man wins £3,520 harassment claim

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

An English court has awarded a Nigerian man, Temitayo Ajala £3,520 (about N1, 809,280) in compensation following derogatory harassment from his boss. Ajala took his boss, Lyndon Parker to court for religiously harassing him. Ajala, who is a car salesman at Doves Vauxhall dealership in Southampton, won the religious harassment claim after his boss told […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica