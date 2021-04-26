Metro & Crime

Insecurity: Bishops back Ebubeagu, seek end to killings in S’East

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki Comment(0)

The College of Bishops, Methodist Church Nigeria, Monday backed the formation of Ebubeagu Security Network (ESN) by Governors of South East following the rising insecurity in the region.

The Bishops also urged Indigenous People of Biafra’s Eastern Security Network (ESN) to collaborate with Ebubeagu to secure South East against further attacks and killings in the zone.

The Bishops, who distributed   foodstuffs and cash to the Internally Displaced Persons in the war between the people of Ezza/Effium, Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, victims of herdsmen attack in four communities in Ishielu in the state and Ngbo, Ohaukwu local government area of the state, expressed concern over the level of carnage in the affected communities.

The Bishops, who prayed for the IDPs in their respective camps in Ngbo, Ohaukwu Local Government, were led by Archbishop Christopher Edeh, Coordinator of the South East College of Bishops.

