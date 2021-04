Insecurity: Boko Haram hoists flag in Niger

Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has disclosed that Boko Haram terrorists have occupied territories in parts of the state, hoisting their flag in Kaure village from where they have made incessant attacks. Governor Sani Bello also said, not less than 50 villages across five local government areas have been deserted, thereby causing a humanitarian crisis in the state.

While speaking with journalists yesterday during a visit to an IDP camp in IBB Primary School close to the Emir’s Palace, Minna, the governor lamented that parts of the state have been overrun by the terrorists/bandits. According to him: “I am confirming that there are Boko Haram elements around Kaure in Shiroro Local Government of Niger state.

They have taken over the territory. They have installed their flag. “I am confirming to you now that they have taken over some people’s wives by force. “Majority of the displaced persons will have to remain in these camps in Minna because their villages have been taken over by Boko Haram terrorists/ bandits.

Their wives have been seized from them and forcefully attached to Boko Haram elements.” He further warned that the Boko Haram terrorists are trying to make Kaure their home and headquarters like they did to Sambisa forest, adding that “while Sambisa forest is several kilometres away from Abuja, Kaure is only two hours’ drive to Abuja”. He explained that: “My administration has been engaging the Federal Government to come to our aid in dealing with the insecurity. I can tell you that such efforts have not yielded the desired results, thereby making it possible for the terrorists to now occupy areas of the state.

“Well, unfortunately it has gotten to this stage and if care is not taken, even Abuja is not safe. We have been saying this for long and all efforts have been in vain.” Earlier, the governor declared open a two-day workshop on strategies for enhancing Internally Generated Revenue of Local Government Councils in Minna, Niger State. Our Correspondent, however, gathered that over 1,569 villagers have now relocated to various internally displaced persons (IDPs) camps in Sarkin Pawa, the headquarters of Munya Local Government Area, just as the governor confirmed that “at the moment, there are over 3,000 IDPs in Minna”.

According to eyewitnesses, more than eight communities in Fuka district of Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State have also been completely deserted following the raid on the villages by bandits on Saturday night.

The raid on the villages, according to the eyewitnesses, was carried out by about 100 bandits who rode two on a motorcycle with each carrying an AK-47 rifle. The New Telegraph learnt that the bandits first attacked a popular businessman, Alhaji Doma Fuka, before proceeding

