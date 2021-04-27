Insecurity: Boko Haram hoists flag in Niger

Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has disclosed that Boko Haram terrorists have occupied territories in parts of the state, hoisting their flag in Kaure village from where they have made incessant attacks.

Governor Sani Bello also said, not less than 50 villages across five local government areas have been deserted, thereby causing a humanitarian crisis in the state. While speaking with journalists yesterday during a visit to an IDP camp in IBB Primary School close to the Emir’s Palace, Minna, the governor lamented that parts of the state have been overrun by the terrorists/bandits.

According to him: “I am confirming that there are Boko Haram elements around Kaure in Shiroro Local Government of Niger state. They have taken over the territory. They have installed their flag. “I am confirming to you now that they have taken over some people’s wives by force. “Majority of the displaced persons will have to remain in these camps in Minna because their villages have been taken over by Boko Haram terrorists/ bandits.

Their wives have been seized from them and forcefully attached to Boko Haram elements.” He further warned that the Boko Haram terrorists are trying to make Kaure their home and headquarters like they did to Sambisa forest, adding that “while Sambisa forest is several kilometres away from Abuja, Kaure is only two hours’ drive to Abuja”.

He explained that: “My administration has been engaging the Federal Government to come to our aid in dealing with the insecurity. I can tell you that such efforts have not yielded the desired results, thereby making it possible for the terrorists to now occupy areas of the state.

“Well, unfortunately it has gotten to this stage and if care is not taken, even Abuja is not safe. We have been saying this for long and all efforts have been in vain.” Earlier, the governor declared open a two-day workshop on strategies for enhancing Internally Generated Revenue of Local Government Councils in Minna, Niger State. Our Correspondent, however, gathered that over 1,569 villagers have now relocated to various internally displaced persons (IDPs) camps in Sarkin Pawa, the headquarters of Munya Local Government Area, just as the governor confirmed that “at the moment, there are over 3,000 IDPs in Minna”. According to eyewitnesses, more than eight communities in Fuka district of Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State have also been completely deserted following the raid on the villages by bandits on Saturday night. The raid on the villages, according to the eyewitnesses, was carried out by about 100 bandits who rode two on a motorcycle with each carrying an AK-47 rifle. The New Telegraph learnt that the bandits first attacked a popular businessman, Alhaji Doma Fuka, before proceeding to the house of a member of the Niger State House of Assembly, Mr. Andrew Jagaba Doma.

At their residences, they were said to have rustled several cattle and injured many of the residents. An eyewitness said that men of the vigilante had mounted a spirited search for both the bandits and the cattle to no avail. The following villages have been completely deserted, the eyewitness told our correspondent on phone that Unguwan Magaji with 250 people; Kulgbaku with 450 villagers; Lukodna with 152 people; Kakuru with 265 villagers; Abuza 50 people; Kudam with 156 people; Dnakogbe with 78 people; and Kubaidnapa with 168 villagers.

According to one of the eyewitnesses, “I can confirm to you that there are no persons in these villages, the bandits have turned the villages to their hiding places and cooking centres.” In the last couple of days, cases of bandit attacks in the area have been on the increase following the withdrawal of security operatives from Allawa, Bassa and Zagzaga after bandits sacked the security bases, killing some soldiers and burning their operational vehicles.

The governor, who acknowledged that the workshop is apt, stressed the need for local government councils to look inwards and strengthen Internally Generated Revenue by expanding the tax net so as to meet the increasing demands in their local government areas in particular and the state in general.

He noted that the present IGR cannot sustain the in Niger developmental aspirations of the state, particularly with the security challenges that have bedeviled some parts of the state, stressing that while government is making efforts to boost its revenue, it must block leakages, cut down cost, adding that it will not hesitate to do away with local government staff that are not adding value.

“As we speak we have not less than 50 villages deserted across five local governments now. Where do we get the resources to take care of them if 80% of our resources go to those that do not add value to the system? “Now we have to deal with humanitarian problems and security problems. All these require resources that we do not have. So the only way we can survive is to increase our IGR.

“At the moment, we have over 3,000 IDPs in Minna, apart from other local governments,” he said.

Addressing the governor at the IDPs camp, a youth leader, Bulus Esu, said his people in Kuchi, one of the most populated towns in Munya Local Government, have been locked down by the terrorists for the past three weeks. He said: “For three weeks now, there is no person living in Kuchi town and there is no food for the fleeing villagers.

The bandits have entered very deep into the area and have overrun several villages. They have occupied Kuchi where they now use as their homes.” Esu said the bandits had, two weeks ago, demanded N5 million from the people of Kampana so that they would not be kidnapped.

