Insecurity: Boko Haram planted bombs in Niger Community –Gov Bell

More Impoverished Explosive Devices (IEDs) planted by Boko Haram insurgents have been detected by security operatives in Galadima-Kogo, Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

Making this known when he visited the Internally Displaced Persons(IDP) Camp in Central Primary School Gwada, Shiroro Local Government, the governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello, said that the Police were working hard to detonate the newly discovered explosives, promising that IDPs would soon go back to their homes.

He also frowned at the activities of informants, stating that many of them have been arrested by security operatives in the state in the last few weeks and would be severely dealt with.

The governor said about 4,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Gwada camp comprising those displaced by bandits and water backwash due to the ongoing construction of Zungeru Hydro Dam.

While appealing to the Federal Ministry of Power to as matter of urgency compensate the affected communities to enable them move to highland, Bello said those displaced by the construction of Zungeru Hydro Dam were yet to be compensated by the Federal Government. He said more security operatives have been deployed to the state, noting that new strategies were being adopted in dealing with the situation.

Bello also interacted with the men of the Niger State Vigilante Corps being trained, promising to equip them with modern fighting equipment and logistics to enable them confront the criminals.

The District Head of Galadima-Kogo told the governor that they were pressed to return to their communities as rainy season was fast approaching to prepare for the next farming season.

