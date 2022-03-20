News Top Stories

Insecurity: Boko Haram planted bombs in Niger Community –Gov Bell

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Minna Comment(0)

More Impoverished Explosive Devices (IEDs) planted by Boko Haram insurgents have been detected by security operatives in Galadima-Kogo, Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

 

Making this known when he visited the Internally Displaced Persons(IDP) Camp in Central Primary School Gwada, Shiroro Local Government, the governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello, said that the Police were working hard to detonate the newly discovered explosives, promising that IDPs would soon go back to their homes.

 

He also frowned at the activities of informants, stating that many of them have been arrested by security operatives in the state in the last few weeks and would be severely dealt with.

 

The governor said about 4,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Gwada camp comprising those displaced by bandits and water backwash due to the ongoing construction of Zungeru Hydro Dam.

 

While appealing to the Federal Ministry of Power to as matter of urgency compensate the affected communities to enable them move to highland, Bello said those displaced by the construction of Zungeru Hydro Dam were yet to be compensated by the Federal Government. He said more security operatives have been deployed to the state, noting that new strategies were being adopted in dealing with the situation.

 

Bello also interacted with the men of the Niger State Vigilante Corps being trained, promising to equip them with modern fighting equipment and logistics to enable them confront the criminals.

 

The District Head of Galadima-Kogo told the governor that they were pressed to return to their communities as rainy season was fast approaching to prepare for the next farming season.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Concessioning: Aviation unions shut down FAAN, protest

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

All offices of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) in Lagos were yesterday shut by unions in the aviation industry in a peaceful protest over the proposed concession of the four major airports in the country.   As early as 6a.m. the security officers manning the different gates into the FAAN headquarters and other […]
News

2023: Why we’re showcasing our projects – PDP govs

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the decision to showcase projects they executed is to show Nigerians sample of what to expect if the party forms the next Federal Government. Sokoto State Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has invited some journalists, civil society organisations (CSOs) and other independent consultants to […]
News

Prosecute faceless group blackmailing Barau, NYCN charges security agencies

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

The Northern Youths Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has tasked security agencies to identify and prosecute a faceless group using its organisation to get at Senator Jibrin Barau, representing Kano North Senatorial District at the National Assembly. The group in a statement on Friday signed by its President, Comrade Isah Abubakar, urged security agencies to beam […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica