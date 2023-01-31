News Top Stories

Insecurity: Buhari accuses foreign nations of destroying Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated his stance against some foreign nations whom he said are behind the insecurity in the country, because they are on a mission to destroy it. “One can clearly see how these foreign countries took on our weaker part of Nigeria, Lake Chad, where we have reserved crude oil and caused serious mayhem there, with consistent attacks,” he said. Buhari, who was speaking during a Presidential Launch organised for him by the Kano State Government after one-day visit, yesterday, said in the area of Lake Chad if not that they have a Governor in Ummara Zulum who is serious on his duties the story would be different by now.

He said: “This Governor Ummara Zulum is always early on in his duties including going to offices of permanent secretaries who were still on beds but challenging them to double up to office.” President Muhammadu Buhari reminded that in 2015 when he assumed office 17 local governments in Borno were in the hands of Boko Haram, “but today most of these local governments are free”. The President added that those behind the insecurity know that Borno was potentially a rich state, “that was why when I was a governor there, I went to Niger, Chad and even Cameroon because you need your neighbours to survive”.

 

