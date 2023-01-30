News

Insecurity: Buhari accuses foreign nations of insisting in destroying Nigeria

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir, Kano

President Muhammadu Buhari has reemphasized his stance against some foreign nations whom he said are behind the insecurity in the country, because they are on a mission to destroy it.

“One can clearly see how these foreign countries took on our weaker part of Nigeria, Lake Chad, where we have reserved crude oil and caused serious mayhem there, with consistent attacks,” he said.

Buhari, who was speaking during a Presidential Launch organised for him by the Kano State Government after one-day visit, Monday, said in the area of Lake Chad if not that they have a Governor in Ummara Zulum who is serious on his duties the story would be different by now.

 

Our Reporters

