Insecurity: Buhari alone has coercive instrument of security –PDP govs

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Uyo Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors have reacted to the accusation by President Muhammadu Buhari in a recent media interview, that state governors were not doing enough to tackle spate insecurity in the country.

 

The governors, who met in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, reminded President Buhari that he has ultimate authority under the constitution over security organisations, “even though the states have a role to play.”

 

The governors, in a communiqué read by the Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, said the president might have forgotten that the coercive instruments of state security are in his hands and not in the hands of the governors.

 

Tambuwal reiterated the PDP governors’ earlier call for decentralisation of operations of the security apparatus of state within the existing legal framework, to ensure the input of local operators in state and local governments in policing and security. According to the governor:

 

“Cooperation and synergy between states and the Federal Government in security operations is critical in securing Nigeria. “In any case, even though police are on the Exclusive List, the states, as a practical matter, spend huge sums of money to support the security agencies to carry out their duties.

 

“The need for an appropriate legal framework to involve the states in policing has become even more urgent by the day.” Tambuwal also condemned the Federal Government’s suspension of Twitter operations in Nigeria, stating that: “The mere ego of Mr. President is not enough for such a drastic action that deprives millions of Nigerians from such an affordable means of expression and communication. “We hope that this is not a harbinger or early warning signs of descent into dictatorship.”

 

According to him, social media regulation can only be done within the existing laws on the subject and should not be used as an attempt to punish or gag Nigerians from enjoying constitutionally guaranteed rights.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

