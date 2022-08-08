News Top Stories

Insecurity: Buhari approves ‘motivational incentives’ for soldiers –Investigation

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, ABUJA

P resident Muhammadu Buhari has approved “Disembarkment Allowances” forthe soldiersinvolvedin the counterinsurgencycampaign against the armed groups, including Boko Haram and Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) unleashing havoc, particularly in the North West, an investigation by New Telegraph has revealed. A highly-placed military source said payment of the allowances is expected to  commence before the end of the year. Meanwhile, there are also strong indications of a likely rejigging of the operational strategies by the military to launch a new offensive against insurgents. The security situation in Nigeria has deteriorated in the last few months with terrorists now extending their bloodletting campaign to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). New Telegraph reports that the development has compelled the opposition in the National Assembly to threaten Buhari with impeachment. Speaking on ongoing efforts to turn the tide against non-state actors, a military source said the allowances were approved by the President to boost the morale of the fighting troops. The source said the approval to serve as “motivational incentives” runs into billions of naira. He said: “Disembarkment is when you retire…When you disembark, or when you retire, there are some funds that are supposed to be paid to you. “They call it Disembarkment Allowance. That is, you are no longer in the armed forces (service). It is like your benefit; it will be paid to you. “Military retirees have been complaining, but in  recent times, they said the President has brought a lot of money running into billions to pay them. “Before the end of the year, every retired soldier will have it. “So, the President is most likely to add more motivational incentives in addition to what I have said. More motivationalincentivesaremost likely to be added. All these are incentives.” He further said: “I was told that they want to pay Disembarkment Allowances. “And they have even added more troops, who are most likely to benefit from it. “So, when you know that when you retire from the military you will still be given something, you will work hard.” Another source said as part of the measures to bolster ongoing kinetic operations, the military high command is rejigging counter- offensive strategies. The source said: “The militaryisdetermined- more than ever before – to crush the nation’s adversaries, no matter where they are hiding. “We are encouraged by the recent ‘full freedom’ given to us to end this cycle of insecurity, which has remained a sore taste, whether we like it or not.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

