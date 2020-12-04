Insecurity: Buhari briefs Reps next week

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to address the House of Representatives next week on the state of the nation’s security following his invitation by the lower chamber. The House had, on Tuesday at plenary, invited Buhari to brief it on security situation in the country when it adopted a motion on: “Urgent need to condemn and investigate the insane killing of unarmed farmers in Jere Local Government Area of Borno State.”

Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, who led the House leadership to a meeting with Buhari on Wednesday, told journalists that the President has agreed to brief the Green Chamber.

Addressing journalists yesterday, the Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon. Benjamin Kalu (APC, Abia) said next Thursday is the expected date. Kalu said: “So security is topmost on his agenda at the moment and that’s why in the course of next week since we just finished today, I’m sure he will be able to adjust his programmes. I know Tuesday may not be feasible because we have NEC meeting. So we are looking at Thursday or upper Tuesday, the date is not yet definite. “As the speaker said yesterday, it will be out of place since we were not summoning.

When you summon, you give date and time, but this is a back channel diplomacy, legislative diplomacy. We are not compelling, we are inviting. And when you invite, you rub minds to find out the availability of the person you’re inviting. “That was what the leadership did yesterday; they engaged with Mr. President and instead of mandating him to appear on a particular day, they rubbed minds on when it will be convenient for him to appear and he accepted.

“We have an estimate of when we think it’s going to be. In every matter of urgent public importance, time is of the essence and based on that and in the wisdom of the President, he’s not delaying but prioritizing on it.” Responding to questions on the constant calls for the sacking of Service Chiefs, he said: “The Service Chiefs will be one of the issues the House will discuss with the President. “We are looking for solutions. It’s not about the visit of the President, it’s about solution seeking mechanism we are looking for strategies that will help us find solutions. The visit of the President happens to be one of them.”

