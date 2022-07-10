Insecurity: Buhari failed to provide leadership from Day One –Odinkalu

Prof Chidi Odinkalu is a law teacher, an advocate of good governance and former Chairman of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). In this interview with BIYI ADEGOROYE, he examines leadership, the level security in the country and efforts to save the nation as an entity

Nigerians were taken aback during the week first by the murder of about 30 soldiers in Niger State and later the attack on the president’s convoy and that of Kuje Correctional Centre too. What does this indicate about the level of security in the country?

I am not the Commander-in-Chief and you have to ask him – if he knows. What I’m I supposed to say? The evidence speaks for itself. I don’t think I can add to the litany of failures and embarrassing security breaches in the country other than what you have enumerated.

Indeed trying to add to it diminishes the gravity of the incidents that you have listed and Nigerians have witnessed and are still witnessing and suffering. I’m not going to go that route at all. No.

But how would you compare the current security situation in the country with President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign promises in 2014/2015, where he said in his Chatham House, London address, that he would bring his military experience to bear in tackling the security problems of the country?

Buhari is a failure. He was a failure from the onset. He will continue to waste words. Buhari is a bloody failure, simple and short.

He simply lacks the capacity to care. Here is a man whose members of his security team were attacked on their way to his home town in Daura in Katsina State. Look, there is what is called empathy. At the minimum, he would have visited their families and condoned with them because there is something inherently personal about that experience.

They were on a mission for their boss and their Commanderin- Chief when this happened to them in the course of duty. I will give you an experience. Two years ago, an outrider of the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo was killed along the Airport Road, or somewhere in Abuja.

The VP visited the family to condone them. It spoke to how much he cared about the family and his empathy about the loss. The fact that his personal staff would suffer this kind of injury in the line of duty and rather than go to see them he would take off to Senegal is simply sacrilegious.

That is the point and if he cannot care about what happened to his personal staff who were on their way to an advanced party to prepare for him to come home to celebrate Salah, how is he going to care about any other person? That is the question. He doesn’t care.

In the face of all these attacks in many parts of the country, how do you see the role or failure of the Service Chiefs in the face of huge investment in national security?

The Service Chiefs don’t exist in a vacuum; rather they execute commands within the policy framework provided by their Commander-in-Chief and the political leadership. That is what civilian leadership dictates. So if there is no leadership, there is nothing that the Service Chiefs can actually do. You have got to have a grand strategy formulated by the political leadership into which the military queues.

That grand strategy does not exist. And that grand strategy can only be provided by the Commander-in-Chief. You see, the presidency is many jobs in one. The president is a party leader, a head of government, a Head of State and chief of cabinet in our system.

He is also the Commander-in Chief and lots of things. Now, pretty good, all the roles of the president can be delegated except that of the Commander-in-Chief. You see, party leadership can be delegated. Chief of cabinet can be delegated to the Vice President, ditto for head of government, but even if the president is on life support, he cannot delegate the role of Commander-in-Chief.

So when the Commander-in-Chief is not providing leadership, nobody can fill that vacuum. That is why we are where we are, across the country, not only in Abuja, Lagos or the East. If your Commander-in-Chief is neither present, nor presiding or commanding, like Buhari is doing, that is why we are where we are. Look, nobody actually knows the number of troops we lost in Shiroro, Niger State.

What we know is that shortly before the Shiroro massacre, some members of that deployment were transferred out. You must have also heard that shortly before the attack at Kuje Correctional Centre, some members of the military protection unit were also transferred out.

The question is who is transferring them? You must have also seen the report from the assistant to Sheikh Gumi that he provided intelligence on this attack, but nobody did anything. While all these are taking place the president has taken off and gone to Senegal.

This is the Commanderin- Chief under whose watch serving soldiers were killed in one day. No, in any sane country, if one soldier was killed, the flag flies at half-mast, ditto if you kill 10 soldiers.

But in Nigeria, you can kill 100 soldiers and the president flies to Portugal. What kind of nonsense is that? So he does not even honour the uniform or the soldiers who exist under the Commander-in-Chief. Who does that?

You liquidate an entire unit of police officers and the president flies off, while the IGP goes to see politicians. How do you want to galvanise the police officers, the men in uniform to take your flag and command seriously, to lay down their lives in defence of the country? This is the problem we have, that the men and women in uniform are looking at their political leaders and they know that these leaders don’t care about them.

How has this affected the unity of the country?

Look, Buhari has severed the cord that binds this country together. Look, the mosque in Orlu, in Imo State, has been there before independence. Enugu elected a mayor of northern descent before independence. But today you hear that people from this side of the country are fighting inter-tribal war in one place or another and what does the president say?

Nothing. What does he do? Nothing and when he opens his mouth he is fanning the embers of disunity. Look, everything comes down to leadership. When the leadership is incapable, or uncaring like Buhari is, you can’t make progress. Do you know the number of Ig-bos who are in Kano and for how many decades they have been there? Go to No Man’s Land in Kano. You will hardly find any indigenes there. Now, if you go to Tudun Nupawa in Kano, it is inhabited by the Nupe people and that was where Barkin Zuwo who was elected governor of Kano State in 1983 came from.

It is a Nupe settlement in the middle of Kano. Governor Shekarau came from what is now known as Yobe State. Look, this country has a history of integration, of collaboration and intermarriage. The governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu is married to Betty from Ikeduru, in Imo State.

General Ibrahim Babangida married a woman from Asaba in Delta State. Chief Emeka Ayanoku has a home in Abeokuta where his wife comes from. Buba Marwa’s wife is from Emekuku in Imo State. You can add the rest. But these days, you can’t even leave your village without talking about getting a wife or husband from the next village. Worse still, you can’t even go to your village because of insecurity.

So in one way or another, most Nigerians are internally displaced. If you are an indigene of Benue State living in Abuja, you can’t go home, because if you do you are in trouble. If you come from Kaduna to live in Abuja you can’t travel to Kaduna because of insecurity.

You can’t go by road, rail or by air. If you come from Imo State and you are resident in Lagos, it is wahala to go back home. You were talking about Chatham House Address, look, Buhari is a total failure, comprehensive failure. There is no way to mitigate it.

And the failure that pains me is the failure to recognize the men and women in uniform. Do you know the number of those men and women we have lost? No for one say has the president said let us fly our flag at half-mast to honour these gentlemen. Let us just make sure that their pension and insurance are paid to ensure that their widows and orphans do not have to sleep with somebody to receive those entitlements.

How do you see the political leadership recruitment and the 2023 election?

Year 2023 is not about leadership, but about how to save the country; it is about whether or not Nigerians will continue to co-exist under one flag.

That is the question. Leadership is at different levels – at the political level of the president, platoon commander, church leader, Imam, a traditional ruler, a lawyer, in the education sector, the Vice Chancellor, a Dean. When the presidency is not offering decent leadership, it is difficult to ask those people to do what the political leaders are not doing.

What do you make of Buhari’s disclosure at Kuje prison, where he described the attack as a failure of intelligence?

I will not discuss Buhari’s visit to Kuje because it is an insult to the correctional services that Buhari visited Kuje. And from there he flew to Senegal.

I’m talking about the dangers posed by the forceful release of about 64 Boko Haram suspects there…

I’m not discussing Kuje because Buhari is a failure; he is an irresponsible president. You can write it down. No president does what he does. Look, Kuje is the sixth prison break under his watch. Yet the Interior Minister, the President and Comptroller of Prison are still there in office.

Nobody has resigned, neither has anyone been sacked. Where do you do that? A government that has no consequences and you are asking me to discuss Kuje Correctional Centre.

