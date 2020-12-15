Insecurity: Buhari has failed, Northern youths cry out

Youths from across the 19 northern states and Abuja yesterday rose from a two-day meeting in Kaduna under the auspices of the Joint Action Committee of Northern Youth Association (JACOM) with a declaration that President Muhammadu Buhari, who is also from the region, has failed in taming the prevailing insecurity in the zone.

A communiqué issued at the end of the two-day conference organised by JACOM, described the situation in the north as helpless, adding that; “The spate of killings and the increasing inability of the state governments and by extension the Federal Government to protect lives and property is alarming thereby resulting in helplessness for Nigerian citizens in the north.”

The communiqué, jointly signed by Muhammed Murtala Abubakar and Kumaga Rapheal Terkula, convener and chairman, communiqué drafting committee respectively, also gave President Buhari 30 days to turn the situation around or the youth would have no option than to mobilise for self-help.

Theyalsocondemnedwhat theydescribed asthepenchant of some northern governors for negotiating with bandits, rather than going all out to dislodge them; urging them to engage the youth in tackling the menace.

The communiqué posited that the youth had resolved that; “Keeping quiet and condemning the situation is not an only option as the north is fast becoming a shadow of its former self, largely due to bad governance with insecurity grounding the economy of the region. “TheNigeriangovernment under President Buhari, has failed in its primary duty as provided by section 14 (2) (b) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which states that “the security and welfare of the people shall betheprimarypurposeof government.” Part of the communiqué said: “Today in Northern Nigeria, people cannot freely travel between few kilometres without being kidnapped for ransom or killed, their homes are neither safe, nor can they go to their farms. Students in boarding schools have joined a long list of victims, same with lecturers in tertiary institutions. “Citizens should take steps necessary to protect their lives and property since the government is failing woefully in its primary duty.

“WeherebygivetheFederal Government of Nigeria an ultimatum of 30 days to improve the security situation, protect lives andpropertyin Northern Nigeria; andfailuretodosowill leave us with no option but to resort to self-help.

“We urge President Muhammadu Buhari to respect the resolutions of the National Assembly, opinion of other critical stakeholders on the security situation and do the needful by sacking the service chiefs and injecting new ideas to arrest the worsening security situation.”

“Uphold the reflection of national diversity in the appointment of new service chiefs. Increase security personnel through recruitment of more personnel consistent with sustainable sources of funding and equipment, especially the Nigerian Police.”

