Insecurity: Buhari has failed to secure Nigerians, should resign -Catholic Clerics

Amidst the anger and frustration occasioned by the death of clerics of the Catholic Church in the past few months in the country, including the death of Rev Father Christopher Odia, who was murdered by his kidnappers, clerics led by

the Edo State Acting Governor, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu and other top government functionaries on Friday paid their last respects to him, decrying the worsening spate of insecurity in the country.

At the funeral mass and interment held for the clergy at the Priests’ Cemetery, Immaculate Conception Seminary, Ivianokpodi-Agenebode in Etsako East LGA, the National President of the Nigeria Catholic Diocesan Priest Association (NCDPA), Very Rev. Fr. Johnbosco Ezehi, charged President Muhammadu Buhari to take urgent steps to guarantee the safety and security of Nigerians.

He noted that the Federal Government has failed in its primary duty of protecting the lives and property of Nigerians, adding that the President should step down or proffer a solution to the increasing spate of killings and kidnappings across the country.

Ezehi said: “We condemn the increasing attacks by suspected herdsmen who have turned the country into a massive graveyard. If the President cannot keep our country safe, then he automatically loses the trust of the citizens. He should no longer continue to preside over the killing field and mass graveyard that our country has become.

“Nigerians call on the President to take drastic and urgent steps to reverse the ugly tragedy that threatens the foundation of our collective existence and unity as a nation. It’s clear to the nation that the president has failed in his primary duty of protecting the lives of Nigerians.”

