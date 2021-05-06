News Top Stories

Insecurity: Buhari has handed over Nigeria to terrorists, says PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

Opposition to embark on zonal rallies soon

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of literally handing over Nigeria to armed bandits, insurgents and Boko Haram terrorists who are on the rampage across the country. The opposition party’s accusation came on the heels of Tuesday’s statement by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed that kidnapping and banditry were state offences and should not be the concern of the Federal Government and the President, Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces. National Publicity Secretary of PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, said that by claiming that abductions and kidnappings were not under the purview of the Federal Government, Buhari has abdicated the responsibility exclusively vested on him by the 1999 Constitution (as amended) to operate all apparatus of national security – the police, military, paramilitary and all other armed services, to secure lives and property in all parts of the country.

In a terse statement released on behalf of the opposition party yesterday, Ologbondiyan regretted that the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government had, by their latest position on the serial abductions across Nigeria, openly admitted that they could no longer guarantee the safety of lives and property of the citizenry.

He described the statement as a further revelation that the presidency “has not been committed to combating armed banditry and kidnappings, but had, all along, been feeding Nigerians with lies, propaganda and falsehood, while the bandits pillaged the nation. “It is unthinkable that President Buhari, who promised to lead from the front, is now running away from duty while seeking to heap the burden of his office on the states, who do not have control of security agencies.

“Perhaps, President Buhari and his Minister of Information need to be tutored that the Second Schedule (Exclusive Legislative List) clearly vested the control of all apparatus of national security on the Federal Government and not the states. “Items 2, 28, 38, 45, 57 of the Exclusive List are clear in vesting the operation of the police, the military and other armed services; the control of arms and ammunitions as well as criminal records, among other statutory paraphernalia of national security, on the Federal Government and not the state,” he said.

The PDP spokesman charged the President to desist from speaking through proxies and wake up from his slumber to address the nation on the worsening insecurity in the country, occasioned by “his misrule”. Meanwhile, the PDP has announced plans to hold zonal rallies across the six geo-political zones in furtherance of its efforts to rescue the country from the current misrule. National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus stated this when he received the pioneer National Secretary of the party, Prof. Jerry Gana who returned to the PDP after years of political sojourn elsewhere. Secondus said the party will use the opportunity of the rallies to dialogue with Nigerians “on democratic means to tackle the festering insecurity, guarantee the safety of lives and property as well as restore our national stability and cohesiveness.” He disclosed it was im-perative to tap from the wealth of experience of leaders like Gana, and urged him to deploy his wealth of experience and intellect in the collective quest of well-meaning Nigerians to forge a new direction for the nation. “The main objective of the PDP is to rescue our nation from collapse. Our country is threatened and this is not a joke. We are confronted with guerrilla warfare and the very foundation of our country is being threatened.

“That is why the PDP is leading the charge in seeking solution to the ugly situation our nation has been plunged into by the All Progressives Congress (APC),” Secondus said. On his part, Gana said he was happy to be back to PDP, adding that Nigeria “is in a dire strait” and needed urgent rescue. “Nigeria is on the brinks. The economy is stagnated. There is insecurity everywhere. Nigerians are beginning to doubt our nationhood. The political answer to the situation today is for PDP to take back power. Nigerians do not deserve what we are going through today. We must take decisive steps that will help rescue our nation, Gana said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

AbdulRazaq lauds FG for donating fire fighting equipment to Kwara

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has commended the Federal Government for donating state-of-the-art firefighting equipment to the state. AbdulRazaq, who was represented by his Deputy, Mr Kayode Alabi, gave the commendation while commissioning a fire truck deployed at the Fire Service Training School, Ilorin, the state capital. He said the gesture would strengthen the state […]
News Top Stories

Chad: FG to control influx of weapons, refugees

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…says Derby’s death may escalate insecurity in Nigeria Following fears of migration of Chadians into Nigeria as a result of the instability caused by the killing of their President, Idriss Derby, by the armed rebels on Monday, the Federal Government has given the assurance that it would control the influx of weapons and refugees into […]
News

Sumaila: Attacks on Buhari in London diminishes Nigeria’s image

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir KANO

A former House of Representatives Minority Leader, who was also a former Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari, Kawu Sumaila, yesterday condemned the attack on the President in London, United Kingdom, saying that such an attack was a collective attack on the integrity and image of Nigeria.   He said: “The attack on the personality […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica