Insecurity: Buhari in emergency meeting with govs

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with the 36 state governors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
Although the agenda of the meeting has not been made public, it is believed to be connected to the ongoing spate of insecurity in the country ranging from banditry to the Boko Haram attacks.
Only on Sunday, the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) had lent its voice to the growing insecurity, noting that the Boko Haram terrorists escaping from the military heat in the North-East were now infiltrating other parts of Nigeria as bandits and kidnappers.
The NGF said this was mainly in the North-West and South-West regions.
The NGF Chairman and Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, had stated this, against the background of the recent massacre of at least 78 farmers in Zabarmari, Borno State, by the Boko Haram fighters.
Fayemi noted that the insecurity in the country was not limited to Borno State or the North-East as there is a nexus between terrorists’ activities in the North-East and the banditry in the North-West as well as the kidnapping in the southern part of the country.

