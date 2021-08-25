Insecurity: Buhari is Nigeria’s worst President – Ortom

…as Presidency accuses gov of stirring ethno-religious strife

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari and his administration describing him as the worst when it comes to handling security matters.

The governor, who was reacting to the president’s open grazing policy,

added that he was disappointed at the way the president has handled certain critical matters in the country, especially insecurity.

He said President Buhari is pushing him to believe that what Nigerians say about him, that he has a hidden agenda in this country is true, stressing that ‘it is very clear that he wants to Fulanise but he is not the first Fulani president’.

He said: “Shagari was a Fulani President, Yar’ Adua was a Fulani President and they were the best in the history, but President Buhari is the worst President when it comes to issues of security and keeping his promises.

“Go back to 2015, what did he say, human rights issues, he talked about press freedom, about the economy, corruption, security, tell me one thing that Mr. President has achieved out of these?

“He has achieved some level of development in other sectors but these prominent things that are concerns to Nigerians and we are all worried about … tell me when Mr. President has come out to address them. Is it corruption, we are worse in the history of this country.”

Meanwhile, the Presidency has accused Ortom of stirring ethno-religious strife and causing avoidable deaths by always inciting farmers against herders.and Christians against Muslims.

Ortom had recently described President Muhammadu Buhari as the worst Nigerian President with his handling of the nation’s security on a national television.

Apparently responding to Ortom’s diatribe against Buhari, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, described the Benue governor as a politician bereft of principles.

According to him, Ortom’s unprincipled politics was evident in the “fact that he has changed political party five times during his undistinguished career.”

He accused the governor of currently blowing with the wind of sectarianism and ethnicity with his utterances.

Shehu said: “In an attempt to boost his sinking political fortunes, Ortom takes the cheapest and lowest route possible by playing on ethnic themes – and in doing so knowingly causes deaths of innocent Nigerians by inciting farmers against herders, and Christians against Muslims.

“Specifically, Ortom stirs up hatred by targeting one single ethnic group in Nigeria – using language reminiscent of the Rwandan genocide.”

Like this: Like Loading...