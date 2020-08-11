Insecurity: Buhari meets govs, security chiefs

The President Muhammadu Buhari, is currently meeting some representatives of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) and security chiefs inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting is in continuation of efforts aimed at tackling the deteriorating security situation in parts of the country.

Buhari is joined at the Council Chamber venue of the meeting by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd).

Others are service chiefs and heads of other security agencies.

State governors who are attending the meeting virtually include Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello; Douye Diri of Bayelsa; Babagana Zulum of Borno; David Umahi of Ebonyi; and Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos.

The President had on Monday met with state governors from the North-East on the same issue soon after they had held their own security meeting.

Details later…

