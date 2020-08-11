News

Insecurity: Buhari meets govs, security chiefs

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The President Muhammadu Buhari, is currently meeting some representatives of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) and security chiefs inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The meeting is in continuation of efforts aimed at tackling the deteriorating security situation in parts of the country.
Buhari is joined at the Council Chamber venue of the meeting by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd).
Others are service chiefs and heads of other security agencies.
State governors who are attending the meeting virtually include Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello; Douye Diri of Bayelsa; Babagana Zulum of Borno; David Umahi of Ebonyi; and Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos.
The President had on Monday met with state governors from the North-East on the same issue soon after they had held their own security meeting.
Details later…

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Kalu replies Akpabio, says NDDC has not paid contractors of roads he facilitated

Posted on Author Reporter

Chief Whip of the Senate and former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu on Monday said the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has not paid any kobo to the contractors who built the roads he facilitated. Kalu was reacting to the communique written by Senator Godswill Akpabio, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, where […]
News

Twitter removes image tweet by Trump over NYT copyright complaint

Posted on Author Reporter

  Twitter Inc has taken down an image tweeted by the U.S. President Donald Trump from its platform, after receiving a copyright complaint from the New York Times. The original tweet by Trump issued on June 30, showed a meme that read “In reality they’re not after me they’re after you I’m just in the […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19: Bakare kicks against churches’ re-opening in Lagos

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church (CGCC), Pastor Tunde Bakare, has warned against the reopening of churches as directed by the Lagos State government.   Speaking yesterday during his online sermon, the cleric urged Christians not to let any religious leader or government official lead them like sheep to the slaughterhouse. Governor Babajide […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: