Insecurity: Buhari meets Niger, Zamfara govs

President Muhammmadu Buhari yesterday met the Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello and his Zamfara State counterpart, Bello Matawalle, over the pervading insecurity in their states in particular and the northern region in general. Briefing journalists after the meeting, Matawalle told journalists that: “We discussed about the security, not just myself, but the Northern region, because of the current escalation of insecurity.

“I briefed him and the governor of Niger also briefed him. The President has assured us that action will be taken about what we have discussed about the issue of insecurity.” Asked about current situation in Zamfara, Mutawalle said: “For now, for the past four months no incidence had been recorded by the security, but yet we are doing our best and the security were also doing their best to make sure that they tackle all the challenges. “I assure you that we are on top of the matter and the President has assured all of us that he’s going to take more measures on the issue of insecurity in the northern part of the country.”

The governor, however, added that there have been resurgence of criminalities not only in Zamfara but in the north generally stressing that the security agents have been trying their best possible. On how the farmers would be able to access their farms as raining season beckons, Matawalle said: “With action and the roadmap that we have drawn, between the government and the security, we are doing our best to make sure that farmers will go back to their farms and they will be able to farm. We will do our best to make sure that all farmers will go back to their farms.”

