Insecurity: Buhari meets security chiefs

In a quest to find lasting solution to the heightened challenge of insecurity across the country, President Muhammadu Buhari has met with the Service Chiefs behind closed doors in the Presidential Villa.

The meeting, which took place at the First Lady Wing of the Villa Friday, came on the heels of persistent calls for concrete action from the President to stem the spate of terrorism, banditry and kidnappings across the country.

Recall that members of the House of Representatives had recently called on the President to declare state of emergency on security as a measure to properly tackle the challenge.

Though the meeting ended without any statement from the President or comments from the Security Chiefs, it was learnt that the security meeting has been scheduled to reconvene next week Tuesday.

Those who attended the meeting included the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo (SAN); the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha; the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari; and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major-General Babagana Monguno (rtd).

Others were General Lucky Irabor, Chief of Defense Staff; Lieutenant-General Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff; Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu, Chief of Naval Staff; and Air Marshal Ishiaka Oladayo Amoo, Chief of Air Staff, and the acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba.

