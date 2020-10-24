Insecurity: Buhari orders deployment of personnel in Zamfara

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday directed the security agencies to deploy officials to Zamfara State in order to halt the escalation of insecurity in that state.

This is as the state governor, Bello Matawalle, urged the President to intervene in the escalating security situation in the state following the scrap of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), by the government.

Matawalle spoke to State House Correspondents, after meeting with the President to brief him on the latest insecurity situation in the state.

According to him, 20 persons were killed on Wednesday in Talata Mafara Local Government, resulting in his visit to the Presidential Villa to solicit for immediate intervention of the president.

He said: “I came to brief Mr. President on the current security situation in the state. After the disbandment of SARS we had some challenges, particularly on wednesday when about 20 people were killed in Talata Mafara Local Government Area.

“So, I am soliciting for Mr. President to intervene and see how we can have more security personnel to secure the state’s territory.

“I also informed him about some illegal miners activities taking place in the state. We have been able to form committee, a task force on illegal mining so that they can go round the state and fish out those behind the illegal mining activities.

“Most of the illegal miners are not Nigerians but with the support of army, police and other security agencies in the state, some of them were apprehended and repatriated to their respective countries. Those were the two issues we discussed with Mr. President.”

When reminded that SARS was disbanded because of allegations of extortion, rape and extra judicial killings and if he was not worried they could repeat same in the state, Matawalle replied that the disbanded police unit did well in the state.

