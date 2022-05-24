News Top Stories

Insecurity: Buhari promises to support NAF

Lawrence Olaoye Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has promised requisite support for the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) in the fight to check the security challenges facing the country.

 

He made this promise while speaking at the ceremonial parade to commemorate the 58th anniversary of the NAF yesterday in Kano. In a release by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, Buhari lauded the force for living up to its constitutional responsibilities of securing the nation, and in the process, justifying government’s investments.

 

According to him, the air force has transformed into a formidable entity, ready to confront immediate and future challenges. The President said: “It gives me great pleasure to be here to felicitate with you on the Nigerian Air Force 58th Anniversary Celebration.

 

This is particularly because the Nigerian Air Force has over these 58 years transformed into a formidable and resilient air force that is positioned to effectively tackle both contemporary and future security challenges. “This adaptability has thus enabled the Service to respond effectively to our dynamic national security challenges.

 

The Nigerian Air Force has been able to meet its constitutional responsibilities thereby justifying the government’s enormous support in the last seven years. I, therefore, congratulate the Chief of the Air Staff, officers and airmen/airwomen as well as civilian staff of the Nigerian Air Force on this occasion of the 58th Anniversary.”

 

Buhari recalled that on the assumption of office in 2015, he “promised to equip and re-professionalize our armed forces to perform their constitutional responsibilities more effectively,” adding that “we have therefore demonstrated the required political will and leadership as well as committed resources towards capacity building and reprofessionalizing of the armed forces”.

 

He said: “Today, I can say confidently that the armed forces have indeed witnessed tremendous improvement in the past seven years.

 

In particular, the provision of modern equipment and personnel motivation through enhanced welfare are also ongoing.” The President said the provision of modern equipment and personnel motivation like Super Tucano and Augusta helicopters, among others, had greatly helped turn the tide in the fight against terrorists and other non-state actors and sustained the Nigerian Air Force.

 

He assured that the administration will continue to provide more platforms to modernise the armed forces.

 

