Insecurity: Buhari rejected emergency rule in Anambra, says Obiano

Anambra State governor, Willie Obiano, yesterday disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari rejected plans canvassed by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), to declare a state of emergency in the State to safeguard the conduct of the November 6th governorship elections in the State. Obiano disclosed President Buhari’s position to State House Correspondents after a meeting with Buhari in the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Addressing State House Correspondents on theoutcomeof the meeting in Abuja, Obiano saidhereportedMalami to the President on the matter.

The governor, who described the threat as unfortunate, wondered why Malami had not contemplated the imposition of emergency rule in northern States during massive killings occasioned by banditry. He said: “That’s a very unfortunate comment by the Attorney-General. Malami. Very unfortunate. I also reported that to the President and this is not in the books of the President because he knows that Anambra has been the safest state in Nigeria for seven years plus.” He said he would call the Attorney General to express his mind to him over the suggestion, insisting apart from the recent security crisis, Amambra State had been the most peaceful State in the South-East.

