News Top Stories

Insecurity: Buhari sat on our recommendations – Saraki

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

…warns against peddling false narratives

Former President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, yesterday, accused President Muhammadu Buhari of refusing to act on the recommendations made by the 8th Senate on how to tackle the security challenges facing the country. Saraki was reacting to a statement credited to the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, that President Buhari tried to get the 8th National Assembly to organise a security summit for the sake of the country but didn’t succeed. Debunking the claim, Saraki said the incumbent President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, headed the Ad hoc Committe of the Senate that handled the Security Summit during the 8th Senate.

Saraki, in a statement released by Special Adviser (Media and Publicity) Yusuph Olaniyonu, recalled that the summit, which was held at the Nigeria Air Force Conference Centre, Kado, Abuja, was declared open by the incumbent Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and was attended by service chiefs. “In a matter as sensitive and important in the scale of constitutional responsibilities of the legislature like security, it will be irresponsible not to state the true situation concerning the claim by the presidency. “We need to inform the general public that the 8th Senate, without any prompting from the presidency, organised a well attended two-day Security Summit on February 8 and 12, 2018. “After the report of the summit was adopted by the Senate in the chamber, the 20-point recommendation was officially forwarded to the president for consideration and necessary action,” he said.

Saraki said that he was constrained to make the clarification for posterity sake, and accused the presidency of “deliberately pushing out false narratives aimed at shifting blames and passing the buck about the security and other challenges confronting the country on the 8th National Assembly. “We urge discerning members of the public to always take their time to properly check the veracity of the claims contained in such narratives. “We believe that facts are sacred and opinions are free. Therefore, we urge those in charge of re-presenting the views of the president to the public to always check their facts very diligently and ensure that such reports are based on truth and nothing but the truth,” he advised.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Activist seeks transfer of Marine Tech School from Transport Ministry

Posted on Author Gabriel Choba

A human rights activist, Sheriff Mulade, has written to the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, to transfer the School of Marine Technology, Burutu from the state Ministry of Transport to the Ministry of Higher Education in order to enable the institution function effectively and optimally. Mulade, who is also the President of the Riverine Communities […]
News

S’Arabia to severly limit Haj attendance over Covid-19 fears

Posted on Author Reporter

  Saudi Arabia said on Monday it will bar arrivals from abroad to attend the haj this year due to the coronavirus, allowing only a limited number of Saudi citizens and residents to make the pilgrimage with social distancing measures enforced. The announcement means this will be the first year in modern times that Muslims from around the world […]
News

We’ve trained 25m Nigerians into key sectors of national economy-ITF

Posted on Author Musa Pam

The Director-General of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Sir Joseph Ari, has said that the agency has discharged its mandate with great successes by training over 25 million Nigerians that were manning key sectors of the national economy in its 49-yearold history. Ari stated this yesterday when the House of Representatives Committee on Industry visited […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica