Insecurity: Buhari sat on our recommendations – Saraki

…warns against peddling false narratives

Former President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, yesterday, accused President Muhammadu Buhari of refusing to act on the recommendations made by the 8th Senate on how to tackle the security challenges facing the country. Saraki was reacting to a statement credited to the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, that President Buhari tried to get the 8th National Assembly to organise a security summit for the sake of the country but didn’t succeed. Debunking the claim, Saraki said the incumbent President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, headed the Ad hoc Committe of the Senate that handled the Security Summit during the 8th Senate.

Saraki, in a statement released by Special Adviser (Media and Publicity) Yusuph Olaniyonu, recalled that the summit, which was held at the Nigeria Air Force Conference Centre, Kado, Abuja, was declared open by the incumbent Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and was attended by service chiefs. “In a matter as sensitive and important in the scale of constitutional responsibilities of the legislature like security, it will be irresponsible not to state the true situation concerning the claim by the presidency. “We need to inform the general public that the 8th Senate, without any prompting from the presidency, organised a well attended two-day Security Summit on February 8 and 12, 2018. “After the report of the summit was adopted by the Senate in the chamber, the 20-point recommendation was officially forwarded to the president for consideration and necessary action,” he said.

Saraki said that he was constrained to make the clarification for posterity sake, and accused the presidency of “deliberately pushing out false narratives aimed at shifting blames and passing the buck about the security and other challenges confronting the country on the 8th National Assembly. “We urge discerning members of the public to always take their time to properly check the veracity of the claims contained in such narratives. “We believe that facts are sacred and opinions are free. Therefore, we urge those in charge of re-presenting the views of the president to the public to always check their facts very diligently and ensure that such reports are based on truth and nothing but the truth,” he advised.

