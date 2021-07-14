Insecurity: Buhari sat on our recommendations – Saraki

Former President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki said President Muhammadu Buhari refused to act on the recommendations made by the 8th Senate on the security challenges facing the country.

Saraki, who was reacting to a statement credited to the Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity) Femi Adesina, that President Buhari tried to get the 8th National Assembly to organise a security summit for the sake of the country but didn’t succeed, said the incumbent President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan headed the Senate’s Security Summit ad hoc committee of the 8th Senate.

The former President of the Senate in a statement by his Special Adviser (Media and Publicity) Yusuph Olaniyonu, added that the summit was declared open by the incumbent Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, which was held at the Nigeria Air Force Conference Centre, Kado, Abuja, and was attended by service chiefs.

“After the report of the summit was adopted by the Senate in the chamber, the 20-point recommendation was officially forwarded to the president for consideration and necessary action,” Saraki added.

According to him: “In matter as sensitive and important in the scale of constitutional responsibilities of the legislature like security, it will be irresponsible not to state the true situation concerning the claim by the Presidency.

“We need to inform the general public that the 8th Senate, without any prompting from the presidency, organised a well attended two-day Security Summit on February 8 and 12, 2018.”

Saraki said he was constrained to make the clarification for posterity sake, and accused the Presidency of “deliberately pushing out false narratives aimed at shifting blames and passing the buck arising from the security and other challenges confronting the country on the 8th National Assembly.

