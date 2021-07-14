News

Insecurity: Buhari sat on our recommendations – Saraki

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Comment(0)

Former President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki said President Muhammadu Buhari refused to act on the recommendations made by the 8th Senate on the security challenges facing the country.
Saraki, who was reacting to a statement credited to the Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity) Femi Adesina, that President Buhari tried to get the 8th National Assembly to organise a security summit for the sake of the country but didn’t succeed, said the incumbent President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan headed the Senate’s Security Summit ad hoc committee of the 8th Senate.
The former President of the Senate in a statement by his Special Adviser (Media and Publicity) Yusuph Olaniyonu, added that the summit was declared open by the incumbent Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, which was held at the Nigeria Air Force Conference Centre, Kado, Abuja, and was attended by service chiefs.
“After the report of the summit was adopted by the Senate in the chamber, the 20-point recommendation was officially forwarded to the president for consideration and necessary action,” Saraki added.
According to him: “In matter as sensitive and important in the scale of constitutional responsibilities of the legislature like security, it will be irresponsible not to state the true situation concerning the claim by the Presidency.
“We need to inform the general public that the 8th Senate, without any prompting from the presidency, organised a well attended two-day Security Summit on February 8 and 12, 2018.”
Saraki said he was constrained to make the clarification for posterity sake, and accused the Presidency of “deliberately pushing out false narratives aimed at shifting blames and passing the buck arising from the security and other challenges confronting the country on the 8th National Assembly.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Kaduna: Oil workers threaten nationwide strike, put members on red alert

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Oil workers in the country on Tuesday threatened the total disruption of the entire oil and gas value chain nationwide over the alleged threat on the lives of the Labour leaders including President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba by the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai. El-Rufai, whose state is under industrial action […]
News

The big losers

Posted on Author FELIX NWANERI reports

FELIX NWANERI reports on the big losers of Saturday’s governorship election in Edo State   Adams Oshiomhole   A former labour leader turned politician, Oshiomhole was president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and it is on record that he led several industrial actions against anti-peoples’ policies by previous governments.   Among his feats in […]
News Top Stories

Insecurity: Impeach Buhari now, NEF tells NASS

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja

Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja   The Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF), yesterday threw its weight behind the growing clamour for the National Assembly to impeach President Muhammad Buhari over the deteriorating security situation in the country.   Director of Publicity, NEF, Dr. Hakeem Baba- Ahmed, who gave the charge during a chat onKakaki, a current affairs programme […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica