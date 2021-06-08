Top Stories

Insecurity: Buhari summons emergency National Security meeting

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday summoned an emergency National Security meeting at the Presidential Villa.
The meeting, which held at the Conference Hall of the Office of the First Lady had in attendance the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari.
Top security heads led by the Minister of Defence, Major-General Bashir Magashi (rtd) and the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd) as well as Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffery Onyeama were also at the meeting.
Also present were the Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. General Lucky Irabor; Chief of Army Staff; Major General Farouk Yahaya; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amoo and Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba.
The Director-General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufa’i; the Director General of the Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi and other Presidential aides were also in attendance in the meeting.
Though details of the meeting were not officially disclosed to newsmen, there were indications that the prevailing security situation in the country was discussed.
Of recent, there have been increased incidences of killings, kidnapping, banditry and insurgency across the country.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Business Top Stories

World Bank mulls trimming poor countries’ debt

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The World Bank has said that it is looking at ways to reduce the amount of debt owed by poor nations – rather than simply delaying payments — to attract more investors in the wake of the global coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic and recession. The bank’s President, Mr. David Malpass, who disclosed this yesterday in a […]
News Top Stories

MPC retains MPR at 12.5%, holds other parameters constant

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa ABUJA

CBN disburses N49.15bn COVID-19 loan   Emefiele: Nigerian banks strong, resilient   In its wisdom of ensuring quick recovery of the economy from COVID- 19 crisis, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has resolved to retain the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 12.5 per cent, a figure approved in […]
News Top Stories

#ENDSARS (DAY 10): 3 die in Edo, Ondo as protesters defy ban in Abuja

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…hold Jumat prayer, candlelight vigil, share food, drinks Activities were grounded in parts of Benin, the Edo State capital as two persons were feared dead during a violent clash between pro and anti- End$ARS protesters in the state. Similarly, one of the protesters of #EndSARS in Akure, the Ondo State capital, was reportedly killed when […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica