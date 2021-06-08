Insecurity: Buhari summons emergency National Security meeting

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday summoned an emergency National Security meeting at the Presidential Villa.

The meeting, which held at the Conference Hall of the Office of the First Lady had in attendance the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari.

Top security heads led by the Minister of Defence, Major-General Bashir Magashi (rtd) and the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd) as well as Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffery Onyeama were also at the meeting.

Also present were the Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. General Lucky Irabor; Chief of Army Staff; Major General Farouk Yahaya; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amoo and Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba.

The Director-General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufa’i; the Director General of the Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi and other Presidential aides were also in attendance in the meeting.

Though details of the meeting were not officially disclosed to newsmen, there were indications that the prevailing security situation in the country was discussed.

Of recent, there have been increased incidences of killings, kidnapping, banditry and insurgency across the country.

