Insecurity: Buhari to confer with Security Chiefs on Thursday

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Thursday confer with Security Chiefs at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

This was disclosed in a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, early Tuesday.

The President returned to Abuja last Friday after 18 days in London, during which he attended an education summit and underwent health checks.

The security forces have in the past few weeks taken the battle more robustly to insurgents, bandits, and all other criminals troubling the country.

The President will be brought up to speed on developments at the meeting, while plans to bring a decisive end to the challenges will be formulated.

Reporter

