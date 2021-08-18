News

Insecurity: Buhari to parley Security Chiefs tomorrow

President Muhammadu Buhari will tomorrow confer with security chiefs at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. This was disclosed in a statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, yesterday. The President returned to Abuja last Friday after 18 days in London, during which he attended an education summit and did health checks. The security forces have in the past few weeks taken the battle more robustly to insurgents, bandits, and all other criminals troubling the country, and they are now surrendering in droves. The President will be brought up to speed on developments at the meeting, while plans to bring a decisive end to the challenges will be formulated.

