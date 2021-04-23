Insecurity: Buhari toying with constabulary policing – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday said the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) is not committed to fighting insecurity in the country. PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiya, in its reaction to Tuesday night’s massacre of about 30 Nigerians by bandit in four-village attacks in two local government areas of Zamfara State, as well as the killing of a staff and abduction of a number of students of Greenfield University in Kaduna State, regretted that Nigeria had become a killing field by bandits, terrorist and kidnappers. The party recalled that it had advised President Buhari to conduct a holistic rejigging of the nation’s security architecture, but said the president only replaced the faces of the service chiefs, without any attention to serious operational issues, “as if the replacement of commanders were the exclusive magic wand for the security challenges facing our nation.”

