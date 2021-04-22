Insecurity: Buhari toying with constabulary policing – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) is not committed in fighting insecurity in the country.

PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiya, in its reaction to the Tuesday night’s massacre of about 30 Nigerians by bandit in a four-village attack in two local government areas of Zamfara State, as well as the killing of a staff and abduction of a number of students of Greenfield University in Kaduna State, regretted that Nigeria has become a killing field by bandits, terrorist and kidnappers.

The party recalled that it had advised the President to conduct a holistic rejigging of the nation’s security architecture but said the president only replaced the faces of the service chiefs, without any attention to serious operational issues, “as if the replacement of commanders were the exclusive magic wand for the security challenges facing our nation.”

PDP stated that it had demanded for the decentralisation of the police structure in a manner that will allow for effective state and community policing in the country.

“Rather than implement such, the Buhari presidency as well as the APC are toying with constabulary system of policing even when it is clear that such cannot be a direct response to the level of banditry and insecurity pervading our nation today.

“The fact is that the situation in our nation today has become too critical and demanding a surgical approach, including amendment to our constitution and other statutes that will allow for an effective community police system.

“It is clear to all, that no matter the number of the Inspector Generals that are replaced, the policing structure of our nation will remain ineffective if left under the prevailing statutory framework.

“For the umpteenth time, the PDP charges President Buhari to wake up from his slumber, stop his unnecessary rhetoric, blame games and lame marching orders and take bold steps to rejig our national security architecture to guarantee the protection of lives and property in our country,” the party demanded.

