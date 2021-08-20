News

Insecurity: Buhari vows not to exit as a failure, promises to address hunger

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0

President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed not to exit government in 2023 as a failure. The President also promised to address the current challenge of hunger and food insecurity in the country. This was disclosed by the National Security Adviser (NSA) Gen. Babagana Monguno, who spoke to newsmen after the President’s meeting with the security chiefs at the Presidential Villa yesterday.

The NSA said the service chiefs briefed Buhari on the security situation in the country, especially with Boko Haram insurgents surrendering in droves. Monguno said: “He (Buhari) made it very, very clear that he’s not ready to exit government as a failure. He’s made changes and he’s ready to make further changes if he is not satisfied. He is completely determined to ensure that there’s a turnaround in the fortunes in the theatre of operations.” He added: “We also addressed the issue of the prevailing situation, which is widespread, you know, issues of hunger.

“The President is not oblivious to the pains of the people, and is working with the Vice-President and other members of council; he’s going to employ the relevant ministries, departments and agencies of government to address this issue. “As far as he’s concerned, it’s also an emergency situation that people should not be left to wallow in hunger and in despair.

“This is something that he’s also going to look into. And he’s going to use all the necessary, all the relevant tools at his disposal to address the issue of widespread hunger.” Commenting on insecurity in the North-West, the NSA said the President also expressed concerns about the recent killings in Plateau State and gave certain directives to the service chiefs on the issue.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Serena offers support to friend, Meghan, after Oprah interview

Posted on Author Reporter

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0   Serena Williams said she understood the “pain and cruelty” suffered by Meghan, the wife of Prince Harry, after she accused Britain’s royal family of racism. Meghan, in an interview with Oprah Winfrey aired on CBS late on Sunday, said the royal family had concerns about how dark their son’s skin might be, reports […]
News Top Stories

Omega-3s in supplements could pose heart risk

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Researchers in the United States (U.S.) have found that the combination of Omega-3s in supplements aimed to improve heart health could ultimately pose risks. These were the results of a new research presented virtually at the 2021 American College of Cardiology’s Scientific Session, which was held in Atlanta, Georgia from May 15 to 17. […]
News

Buhari admits security situation is ‘very disturbing’

Posted on Author Reporter

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 President Muhammadu Buhari has said the security forces could do much better in their efforts to keep the country safe. In a rare interview, Buhari described the situation in northern and central regions as “very, very disturbing”. “I believe the military, the police and other law enforcement agencies, from the reports I am getting, […]

Leave a Reply

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica