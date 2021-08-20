Insecurity: Buhari vows not to exit as a failure, promises to address hunger

President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed not to exit government in 2023 as a failure. The President also promised to address the current challenge of hunger and food insecurity in the country. This was disclosed by the National Security Adviser (NSA) Gen. Babagana Monguno, who spoke to newsmen after the President’s meeting with the security chiefs at the Presidential Villa yesterday.

The NSA said the service chiefs briefed Buhari on the security situation in the country, especially with Boko Haram insurgents surrendering in droves. Monguno said: “He (Buhari) made it very, very clear that he’s not ready to exit government as a failure. He’s made changes and he’s ready to make further changes if he is not satisfied. He is completely determined to ensure that there’s a turnaround in the fortunes in the theatre of operations.” He added: “We also addressed the issue of the prevailing situation, which is widespread, you know, issues of hunger.

“The President is not oblivious to the pains of the people, and is working with the Vice-President and other members of council; he’s going to employ the relevant ministries, departments and agencies of government to address this issue. “As far as he’s concerned, it’s also an emergency situation that people should not be left to wallow in hunger and in despair.

“This is something that he’s also going to look into. And he’s going to use all the necessary, all the relevant tools at his disposal to address the issue of widespread hunger.” Commenting on insecurity in the North-West, the NSA said the President also expressed concerns about the recent killings in Plateau State and gave certain directives to the service chiefs on the issue.

Like this: Like Loading...