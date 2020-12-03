Insecurity: Buhari won’t resign, says Lai Mohammed

Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed insists President Muhammadu Buhari will serve out his term despite calls for his resignation.

The high rate of insecurity has led the calls for the president to step down.

On Wednesday, the Northern Elders’ Forum said life has lost value under Buhari, demanding that the president should resign.

But speaking during a meeting in Lagos on Thursday, Mohammed said the calls on Buhari to resign amount to playing dirty politics with the issue of security.

“In the wake of the killing, there have been calls in some quarters for Mr President to resign,” he said.

“Calling on the President to resign every time there is a setback in the war on terror is a needless distraction and cheap politicking. Let us stop playing politics with the issue of security.

“Well, let me say here that this call amounts to playing dirty politics with the issue of security, and it is cheap and irresponsible

“Mr. President was elected in 2015 for a four-year term and re-elected in 2019 for another four-year term. No amount of hysterical calls for resignation will prevent him from serving out his term.”

Mohammed said before the president assumed office, Boko Haram could stroll into any city, especially in the north, to carry out deadly attacks.

He said Abuja, the nation’s capital, Kano, Maiduguri in Borno and Damaturu, Yobe capital, were regularly targeted while motor parks, churches, mosques, shopping complexes were not spared.

He said no nation, no matter how powerful, is immune to attacks on soft targets.

“For instance, 9-11 happened despite the prowess of the most powerful army in the world,” he said.

“Boko Haram’s only oxygen today is publicity. That’s why they have rushed to release a video claiming responsibility for the killing of the farmers.

“Please note that that video was shared to instill fear in the civil populace and maintain relevance in the eyes of their sponsors.”

Like this: Like Loading...