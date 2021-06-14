News

Insecurity: Buhari’s administration has been overwhelmed – Northern CAN cries out

Posted on Author Baba Negedu, Kaduna

The Christian Association of Nigeria in the 19 Northern states and Abuja (Northern CAN) Monday disclosed that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has been overwhelmed by the prevailing insecurity in the country.

A statement by the Association made available to newsmen in Kaduna on Monday said: “Without mincing words, Northern CAN wishes to state that the current state of the nation has plunged the vast majority of the people into hunger, poverty, frustration and despondency.

“Amid increasing insecurity, bad economy and undemocratic tendencies among the leaders, is there anything really worth celebrating? Certainly none!

“We are particularly concerned about the security situation which appeared to have overwhelmed the government.”

The statement was entitled “Democracy, insecurity and the looming food crisis” and signed by Rev. Jechonia Albert the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the association.

Northern CAN also said it was because of the state of affairs that: “Nigerians trooped to the streets to protest against the unfortunate state of affairs in the country.

“The security situation in the country today has worsened with bandits, kidnappers and Boko Haram insurgents unleashing mayhem on Nigerians, killing innocent people and sacking communities. Thousands of Nigerians, especially, in rural communities have been rendered homeless by bandits.

“On a daily basis across the country, communities are being raided and people are being killed or abducted by rampaging bandits and other criminal elements.”

