Insecurity: Buhari’s dealing with difficult situation, says Gbajabiamila

Lawrence Olaoye Abuja Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari  was dealing with a very difficult situation concerning the security challenges facing the country.

 

The Speaker said this yesterday in an interaction with State House Correspondents after a closed door meeting with the President at the Presidential Villa. Gbajabiamila, who disclosed that he exchanged ideas with Buhari on issues bordering on politics, economy and insecurity, added that they both arrived at a consensus.

 

He said: “We speak about the security situation, we speak about the economy, we speak about the politics of it all and at least he has a listening ear. We proffer ideas, you know, he tells us his own views, and we come to some consensus, one way or the other.”

 

On what the President was doing to tackle insecurity, the Speaker said, “Some of these things, you cannot be privy to them for now. We’re still working on a way out. All I will always say, I say it all the time, uneasy lies the head that wears the crown.

 

The President is dealing with a very, very difficult situation and he is as passionate as anybody else to bring it to closure and we are here to help him bring it to closure.” Asked whether he made any new suggestion to the President on how to tackle insecurity,

 

Gbajabimila recalled that the House of Representatives sometimes ago passed a resolution and set up an adhoc committee to look for solutions for the nation’s challenge. The outcome of the special committee’s deliberations, he said, would be presented to the President

