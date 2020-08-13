Faith

Insecurity: Buhari’s failure to overhaul security apparatus worrisome, says TEKAN

The Fellowship of Churches of Christ in Nigeria otherwise known as TEKAN has expressed its worries over President Muhammadu Buhari’s reluctance to overhaul the nation’s security apparatus despite calls by the Church, National Assembly, governors and concerned Nigerians to do so.
TEKAN, which is a fellowship that has been in existence for over 64 years and has about 30 million members cutting across 15 denominational churches, said the President has not taken any action while insecurity and killings keep increasing.
In a communique issued and signed by TEKAN President, Rev. Dr. Caleb Ahima and General Secretary, Very Rev. Moses Ebuga after the Executive Council meeting which held in Jos on Thursday, expressed dissatisfaction with the Federal Government and the security agencies over the continuous killings and destruction of property of vulnerable Nigerians, particularly the ongoing mayhem in Southern Kaduna State targeted at the Christians.
“TEKAN is worried that it has become easy for the authorities and security agencies to go after critics of government and those speaking against the continuous killing of Nigerians but seemingly very weak and slow in handling the perpetrators of these crimes.
“We wonder why despite calls by the Church, National Assembly, Governors and concerned Nigerians for the complete overhaul of the Nigerian security apparatus, it has received no action from President Muhammadu Buhari.”
The Communique called on the Federal Government, particularly the security agencies to be more proactive, practical and visible in the war against insurgents, bandits, kidnappers, proliferation of fire arms and all forms of criminality in Nigeria.

