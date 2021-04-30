News Top Stories

Insecurity: Buhari’s govt can’t go down –Akpabio

The Minister for Niger Delta Development and former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Senator Godswill Akpabio has said that the insecurity being witnessed in the country cannot pull down the present government of President Muhammadu Buhari. Akpabio, who spoke at the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Headquarters in Abuja, stated that the level of insecurity was a combination of external and internal insurrection.

The minister, who governed Akwa Ibom state for eight years, said his visit to the party’s secretariat was to give impetus to the APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, whose Secretary is from Akwa Ibom State.

He denied any rift between him and the APC Caretaker Committee Secretary, Senator John AkpanUdoedehe. There had been allegations of rift between the duo on who is the leader of the party in Akwa Ibom state. Akpabio, fielding questions from the media on his visit to APC said: “I am a stakeholder in APC and I believe strongly that the APC will wax stronger and stronger. I am happy with what the APC Caretaker Committee is doing so far. Almost in every state of the federation, people are trooping into the APC. The recent registration exercise that was conducted by the caretaker Committee was a very huge success. Even though there are still thousands of people who are still saying they still want to be members and they should be allowed to join. The more the merrier.”

News

Four Chinese workers kidnapped in C’River regain freedom

Posted on Author Reporter

  Four Chinese nationals in Oban community in Akamkpa Local Government Area of Cross River State who were abducted at gun point 22 days ago have regained their freedom. It was learnt that the victims, Kan Jinxi, Hujinchang, Jiang Jijun and Cheng Qing, were kidnapped at the premises of Danatrite Construction Company in Oban, Akamkpa […]
Top Stories

FG evacuates 325 more Nigerians from US in 6th special flight

Posted on Author Reporter

  The sixth evacuation flight from the U.S. has departed for Abuja and Lagos with 325 passengers on board. In the manifest are 128 males, 174 females and 23 infants, according to the Consul General of Nigeria in New York, Mr Benaoyagha Okoyen. This brings to 1,739 the total number of stranded Nigerians evacuated from […]
News

Omo-Agege berates SARS over alleged extrajudicial killings

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Chukwu David Abuja The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has condemned alleged extrajudicial activities of officers of the Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS).   Omo-Agege made the condemnation in a statement signed by Yomi Odunuga, Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, to the Deputy President of the Senate. He expressed concerns over the […]

