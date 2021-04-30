Insecurity: Buhari’s govt can’t go down –Akpabio

The Minister for Niger Delta Development and former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Senator Godswill Akpabio has said that the insecurity being witnessed in the country cannot pull down the present government of President Muhammadu Buhari. Akpabio, who spoke at the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Headquarters in Abuja, stated that the level of insecurity was a combination of external and internal insurrection.

The minister, who governed Akwa Ibom state for eight years, said his visit to the party’s secretariat was to give impetus to the APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, whose Secretary is from Akwa Ibom State.

He denied any rift between him and the APC Caretaker Committee Secretary, Senator John AkpanUdoedehe. There had been allegations of rift between the duo on who is the leader of the party in Akwa Ibom state. Akpabio, fielding questions from the media on his visit to APC said: “I am a stakeholder in APC and I believe strongly that the APC will wax stronger and stronger. I am happy with what the APC Caretaker Committee is doing so far. Almost in every state of the federation, people are trooping into the APC. The recent registration exercise that was conducted by the caretaker Committee was a very huge success. Even though there are still thousands of people who are still saying they still want to be members and they should be allowed to join. The more the merrier.”

