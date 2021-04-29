News

Insecurity: Buhari’s govt can’t go down – Akpabio

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

… Says external, internal influences responsible for insurrections

The Minister for Niger Delta Development and former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Senator Godswill Akpabio has said that the insecurity being witnessed in the country cannot pull down the present government of President Muhammadu Buhari.
Akpabio, who spoke at the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Headquarters in Abuja, stated that the level of insecurity was a combination of external and internal insurrection.
The minister, who governed Akwa Ibom state for eight years said his visit to the party’s secretariat was to give impetus to the APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, which it’s Secretary is from Akwa Ibom State.
He denied any rift between him and the APC Caretaker Committee Secretary, Senator John AkpanUdoedehe
There had been allegations of rift between the duo on who is the leader of the party in Akwa Ibom state.

