Insecurity: Buhari’s govt complacent, helpless or compromising –Catholic Bishops

The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has told the Federal Government to address the deteriorating security and violence instead of always trying to play the ostrich.

The clerics in a statement reacting to terror attack on a Kaduna-bound train which claimed some lives with some persons abducted and others injured urged government to wake up to its primary responsibility of protecting life and property.

The statement by the President and Archbishop- Elect of Owerri, Most Rev Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji, stressed the need for government to unmask the marauding terrorists and their sponsors without further delay.

It reads partly: “The news of the recent attacks on trains by terrorists has attracted public outcry, outrage and grief. Nigerians are still mourning with anguished hearts over the brutal slaughtering of fellow citizens during those bloody attacks. We unequivocally condemn those brutal acts of barbarism and brazen assault on our sovereign dignity as a nation.

“The train route from Abuja to Kaduna has been the safety net for thousands of travellers commuting between both cities. Now the terrorists have proven that no one is safe on that route anymore.

“Just last week, there were also reports that over 200 terrorists on motorbikes brazenly rode through the runway of the Kaduna International Airport in broad daylight, killing at least one person.

All these occurred shortly after the incessant brutal attacks and killings by faceless terrorists in the communities of Southern Kaduna and many other parts of the Middle Belt.

“All these atrocities against the people and the nation happen without a single arrest or prosecution seem to give credibility to the widespread belief that the government is complacent, helpless, or compromising.

“Considering the billions of naira appropriated for security and the fight against terrorism in recent times, it is difficult to imagine that a large number of terrorists, who unleashed terror on unarmed and law-abiding citi- zens, can disappear in broad daylight without a trace.

“It is indeed very hard to believe that our security apparatus lacks intelligence or the ability to fight and defeat terrorists in our nation. Nigerians are sick of flimsy excuses and bogus promises of the government to deal with terrorists.”

On the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the group lamented the development. On hardship in the country, the CBCN said: “With severe hardship surrounding them at every turn, our countrymen and women seem condemned to a life of wanton suffering.

They groan daily in pain with anguished hearts and seem resigned to a feeling of hopelessness and helplessness.

This is totally unacceptable. “As a dark cloud of uncertainty seems to be hanging over our nation, many Nigerians are strongly tempted to succumb to feelings of cynicism or despondency.”

