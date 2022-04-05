News Top Stories

Insecurity: Buhari’s govt complacent, helpless or compromising –Catholic Bishops

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, ABUJA Comment(0)

The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has told the Federal Government to address the deteriorating security and violence instead of always trying to play the ostrich.

 

The clerics in a statement reacting to terror attack on a Kaduna-bound train which claimed some lives with some persons abducted and others injured urged government to wake up to its primary responsibility of protecting life and property.

 

The statement by the President and Archbishop- Elect of Owerri, Most Rev Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji, stressed the need for government to unmask the marauding terrorists and their sponsors without further delay.

 

It reads partly: “The news of the recent attacks on trains by terrorists has attracted public outcry, outrage and grief. Nigerians are still mourning with anguished hearts over the brutal slaughtering of fellow citizens during those bloody attacks. We unequivocally condemn those brutal acts of barbarism and brazen assault on our sovereign dignity as a nation.

 

“The train route from Abuja to Kaduna has been the safety net for thousands of travellers commuting between both cities. Now the terrorists have proven that no one is safe on that route anymore.

 

“Just last week, there were also reports that over 200 terrorists on motorbikes brazenly rode through the runway of the Kaduna International Airport in broad daylight, killing at least one person.

 

All these occurred shortly after the incessant brutal attacks and killings by faceless terrorists in the communities of Southern Kaduna and many other parts of the Middle Belt.

 

“All these atrocities against the people and the nation happen without a single arrest or prosecution seem to give credibility to the widespread belief that the government is complacent, helpless, or compromising.

“Considering the billions of naira appropriated for security and the fight against terrorism in recent times, it is difficult to imagine that a large number of terrorists, who unleashed terror on unarmed and law-abiding citi-  zens, can disappear in broad daylight without a trace.

“It is indeed very hard to believe that our security apparatus lacks intelligence or the ability to fight and defeat terrorists in our nation. Nigerians are sick of flimsy excuses and bogus promises of the government to deal with terrorists.”

 

On the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the group lamented the development. On hardship in the country, the CBCN said: “With severe hardship surrounding them at every turn, our countrymen and women seem condemned to a life of wanton suffering.

 

They groan daily in pain with anguished hearts and seem resigned to a feeling of hopelessness and helplessness.

This is totally unacceptable. “As a dark cloud of uncertainty seems to be hanging over our nation, many Nigerians are strongly tempted to succumb to feelings of cynicism or despondency.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Drug Related Offences: Kyari’s wife slumps, as court adjourns judgement on bail application 

Posted on Author Reporter

    Tunde Oyesina, Abuja There was panic at the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja Monday when a middle aged women, supposedly the wife of the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari, slumped at the court premises. The woman, who was dressed in black hijab, slumped shortly after the Court adjourned ruling on […]
News

Darren Goodall Keeps People Active and Fit Virtually

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Staying fit and healthy is very important, more so because of the world we’re living in currently. Our bodies need to be at optimum health to avoid falling prey to the deadly COVID-19 virus and the best way to ensure that is through exercise. As an owner of two gyms Venom Fitness Wyckoff NJ and […]
News Top Stories

Senators: Devolution of powers’ll catalyse development

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

Some Senators have expressed optimism that a level of devolution of powers, if eventually achieved through the ongoing alteration of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), would catalyse development in the country.   The National Assembly, in the current Constitution review, had moved prisons, power, railway, airports and VAT to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica