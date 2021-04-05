Insecurity: Buhari’s legacy in grave danger after 2023 –Tunde Bakare

Serving Overseer of The Citadel Global Community Church, formerly Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, yesterday, expressed concern over the state of the nation, saying Nigeria is in a state of emergency. Bakare, who was the presidential running mate to President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2011 election,

said Nigeria needed an urgent surgical procedure because the underlying conditions that led to the change of leadership in the 2015 elections have resurfaced and the nation is in a critical state.

Speaking during a state of the nation broadcast, titled: ‘The conspicuous handwriting on the wall’, at his church auditorium in Lagos, the fiery cleric said he was among those who prevailed on Buhari not to quit his quest to become president after his attempt in 2011 failed.

Bakare said: “I am compelled to speak out because this is not the Nigeria General Muhammadu Buhari and I had dreams to create when he invited me to be his running mate in 2011. “I am compelled to speak out because the state of the nation does not represent the Buhari I knew when we took that solemn journey towards rebuilding Nigeria.

“I am compelled to speak out at this point because, given the state of the nation, the legacy of President Muhammadu Buhari is in grave danger of being confined to an unsavoury side of history. I am indeed compelled to speak out because Nigeria is in a state of emergency.”

While stating that the purpose of his address was to ensure that the administration of President Buhari finishes strong and breaks the jinx of the second-term curse, he also lauded and knocked the administration in similar proportion.

He added: “The major limitation of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has been the failure to appreciate the fact that the problems of Nigeria are more deeply rooted than these honest efforts can reach and that what is required is a holistic and systematic approach to governance.

“Unfortunately, after winning re-election in 2019, rather than do a deep dive to address the fundamental causes of our national malady by dealing with the root causes of insecurity, corruption and joblessness, the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari decided to treat more symptoms by broadening its agenda.”

On security, he commended the bravery of the armed forces, adding, however, that “The worsening security situation is an indication that our approach to security governance is simply superficial and inadequate to deal with the root causes of the problem.

“If urgent, decisive action is not taken, insecurity may be the secondterm curse of the current administration.

“The president must in-tensify the clampdown on terrorism and banditry by expanding support to the armed forces in terms of technology, armoury, logistics, prompt action on military intelligence, as well as inspirational leadership to sustain the morale of the newly appointed service chiefs,” he said.

Bakare, who is the Convener of Save Nigeria Group (SNG), also harped on restructuring, stating that,

“We have failed to appreciate the fact that coordinated governance by the different states in each of the geo-political zones will enhance the security of Nigerians and bring our people out of poverty.

“This is the heart and soul of restructuring. Restructuring does not mean the dismemberment of the Nigerian state. It is not an attack on Nigerian unity. It does not mean disadvantaging any section of the country.

“It means empowering the North West, the North Central, the North East, the South West, the South South and the South East, so that every part of our country will be safe and prosperous. Show me one person who does not want this for our country, and I will show you an enemy of Nigeria.

“Our nation is unstable across the geopolitical zones because, in the absence of legitimate regional governance structures, we are confronted with illegitimate regional actors seeking to hijack governance and control the political economy of the regions.

“From the Boko Haram terrorists in the North- East, to the bandits in the North-West, to the criminal herdsmen in the North Central, to regional militias in the South-West, to the militants in the South- South, and to the secessionists in the South-East.

“The greatest demand on the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is to facilitate the emergence of legitimate regional governance frameworks that can fill the vacuum and flush out the illegitimate structures.”

